Unclaimed Property
Suzan Jane Bear of Wendell and Joseph A Berends of Ketchum have unclaimed property. It’s money in some form, and the state wants to give it back.

The Idaho Treasurer’s Office provided this sampling of people with unclaimed property valued at more than $100 whose last known addresses are in southern Idaho. To check for your name, visit yourmoney.idaho.gov or call 877-388-2942 or 208-332-2942.

BURLEY

Geo Mana Advanced LC

JL Electric

Jose A Alvarado

HAGERMAN

Tammy L Benavides

Udderly Gold Dairy

HAILEY

Sells 5B-Robin

Wendy S Wenglikowski

JEROME

Margaret Lindhartsen

Prescott & Craig Insurance

Richard Henry Van Dyk

Richard Hagler, Jr

KETCHUM

Joseph A Berends

Mc Namara Dennis A

Mt West Supply Inc

Schoffel North America

St Lukes Medical Ctr

T D Bambino Inc

TWIN FALLS

Addison Collision Repair Inc

Agri Service

Amber Grooms

Angela Ann Lara

Brady W Slade

Carol A Hawkins

Christopher Lara

Cole Johnson, MD

D & G Inc

Datanow

Dell P Smith, MD

Douglas L Hawkins

Elizabeth Doolen

Emanuel Santos

Estate of Ladorah C Greenslate

Estate of Laurel J Harmon

Home Republic M

Idaho State USBC WBA Inc.

Jacqueline R Rosenberg

Joe Revai

Julian O Nicholson

K A Bell

Leavitt Insurance Agency Inc

Linda Leigh Baird

Linda Norris

Mark Lopshire

Michelle L Provence

Mortgage Resources Group

Olevia H Westbrook

Sheridan S Repair Service Inc

Willswood Apartments Mercy H

WENDELL

Joao De Azevedo

Suzan Jane Bear

