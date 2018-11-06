Suzan Jane Bear of Wendell and Joseph A Berends of Ketchum have unclaimed property. It’s money in some form, and the state wants to give it back.
The Idaho Treasurer’s Office provided this sampling of people with unclaimed property valued at more than $100 whose last known addresses are in southern Idaho. To check for your name, visit yourmoney.idaho.gov or call 877-388-2942 or 208-332-2942.
BURLEY
Geo Mana Advanced LC
JL Electric
Jose A Alvarado
HAGERMAN
Tammy L Benavides
Udderly Gold Dairy
HAILEY
Sells 5B-Robin
Wendy S Wenglikowski
JEROME
Margaret Lindhartsen
Prescott & Craig Insurance
Richard Henry Van Dyk
Richard Hagler, Jr
KETCHUM
Joseph A Berends
Mc Namara Dennis A
Mt West Supply Inc
Schoffel North America
St Lukes Medical Ctr
T D Bambino Inc
TWIN FALLS
Addison Collision Repair Inc
Agri Service
Amber Grooms
Angela Ann Lara
Brady W Slade
Carol A Hawkins
Christopher Lara
Cole Johnson, MD
D & G Inc
Datanow
Dell P Smith, MD
Douglas L Hawkins
Elizabeth Doolen
Emanuel Santos
Estate of Ladorah C Greenslate
Estate of Laurel J Harmon
Home Republic M
Idaho State USBC WBA Inc.
Jacqueline R Rosenberg
Joe Revai
Julian O Nicholson
K A Bell
Leavitt Insurance Agency Inc
Linda Leigh Baird
Linda Norris
Mark Lopshire
Michelle L Provence
Mortgage Resources Group
Olevia H Westbrook
Sheridan S Repair Service Inc
Willswood Apartments Mercy H
WENDELL
Joao De Azevedo
Suzan Jane Bear
