Unclaimed Property
James Evans of Burley and Eloy Lagunas of Twin Falls have unclaimed property. It’s money in some form, and the state wants to give it back.

The Idaho Treasurer’s Office provided this sampling of people and businesses with unclaimed property valued at more than $100 whose last known addresses are in southern Idaho.

To check for your name, go to yourmoney.idaho.gov or call 877-388-2942 or 208-332-2942.

BELLEVUE

Lucas B Busby

BURLEY

Arthur Sager

James Evans

Javier Calderon

Lynn Ritchie

Roberta Wright

Roberta S Wright

HAILEY

Roberts Electric Inc.

Leonel Orozco

Maria Anguiano

Rhonda Pradine

Tyler Allen Maves

JEROME

David A Greninger

Donald Aaredema

Robert N Mitgang

Sharon A Egbert

KETCHUM

Can Tho Vietnamese Restaurant

Usa Hockey

Donna Verdugo

Gleynis Ludlum

Juan J Molina

M B Stanley

Ronald Sharp

PAUL

Joe A Gomez

SHOSHONE

Christa Lucero

Jose Duran

Marianna Morris

SUN VALLEY

George Maurtua

Robert Rankin

Penalopers Easan

TWIN FALLS

Asian King Palace

Estate Of Donna F Goodwin, Twin Falls

Revai Auto Bopdy & Paint Inc

Southern Idaho Medical Gr

Wireless Toyz 127

Albert Davis

Billy Owens

Chantel Anderson

Christine Lee

Debra M Steinauer

Don D Canady

Eloy Lagunas

Jennifer L Preucil

Laraine Patton

Mary Erlene Lewis

Nan Davis

Pauline S Price

Susi Gerber

Tanya Bailey

