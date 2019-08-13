James Evans of Burley and Eloy Lagunas of Twin Falls have unclaimed property. It’s money in some form, and the state wants to give it back.
The Idaho Treasurer’s Office provided this sampling of people and businesses with unclaimed property valued at more than $100 whose last known addresses are in southern Idaho.
To check for your name, go to yourmoney.idaho.gov or call 877-388-2942 or 208-332-2942.
BELLEVUE
Lucas B Busby
BURLEY
Arthur Sager
James Evans
Javier Calderon
Lynn Ritchie
Roberta Wright
Roberta S Wright
HAILEY
Roberts Electric Inc.
Leonel Orozco
Maria Anguiano
Rhonda Pradine
Tyler Allen Maves
JEROME
David A Greninger
Donald Aaredema
Robert N Mitgang
Sharon A Egbert
KETCHUM
Can Tho Vietnamese Restaurant
Usa Hockey
Donna Verdugo
Gleynis Ludlum
Juan J Molina
M B Stanley
Ronald Sharp
PAUL
Joe A Gomez
SHOSHONE
Christa Lucero
Jose Duran
Marianna Morris
SUN VALLEY
George Maurtua
Robert Rankin
Penalopers Easan
TWIN FALLS
Asian King Palace
Estate Of Donna F Goodwin, Twin Falls
Revai Auto Bopdy & Paint Inc
Southern Idaho Medical Gr
Wireless Toyz 127
Albert Davis
Billy Owens
Chantel Anderson
Christine Lee
Debra M Steinauer
Don D Canady
Eloy Lagunas
Jennifer L Preucil
Laraine Patton
Mary Erlene Lewis
Nan Davis
Pauline S Price
Susi Gerber
Tanya Bailey
