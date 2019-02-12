Try 1 month for 99¢
Unclaimed Property
(Courtesy photo)

Tracy B Olsen of Jerome and Barbie Rosario of Sun Valley have unclaimed property. It’s money in some form, and the state wants to give it back.

The Idaho Treasurer’s Office provided this sampling of people and businesses with unclaimed property valued at more than $100 whose last known addresses are in southern Idaho. To check for your name, visit yourmoney.idaho.gov or call 877-388-2942 or 208-332-2942.

BELLEVUE

Vivian K Walt

BURLEY

Americold

CH AG Llc

D.L. Evans Bank

Grandma S Crafty Cupboard

Larry D Milligan

Ryan D Phipps

Broderick M Adams

GOODING

D&D Transportation Services

Partners In Healthcare Inc

HAILEY

Estate Of Velma Waller

The Pittiglio Marital Trust

JEROME

Jose A Chavez

S Smith II

Tracy B Olsen

KETCHUM

Bear Partners

Debra Reid

Donna Jess

Gariepy James Reid

Gariepy Law Offices

Knob Hill Inn

Percy Lee Chubb

RUPERT

Anthony Reeves

First Interstate Ban k of Idaho

Goldie E Dean

John M Pena

Lita Hadley Estate

Mini Cassia Occuptnl Health Rupert

SUN VALLEY

Barbie Rosario

Bigwood Golf Club

Rollins Michael

Sun Valley Company

TWIN FALLS

Addison Collision Repair Inc

Alliance Family Services

Econo Wash

First Federal Savings Ban

G B Brooks

Julian Nicholson

Julian O Nicholson

KJ Transport Llc

Matilda M Sehy

Pufahl Eric

Oasis Stop N Go

Owen Reclamation Inc

State of Idaho

Susan R Sartin

Twin Falls Muni G

Weston Lamb

WENDELL

Jane Briggs

Tom Ambrose

