Tracy B Olsen of Jerome and Barbie Rosario of Sun Valley have unclaimed property. It’s money in some form, and the state wants to give it back.
The Idaho Treasurer’s Office provided this sampling of people and businesses with unclaimed property valued at more than $100 whose last known addresses are in southern Idaho. To check for your name, visit yourmoney.idaho.gov or call 877-388-2942 or 208-332-2942.
BELLEVUE
Vivian K Walt
BURLEY
Americold
CH AG Llc
D.L. Evans Bank
Grandma S Crafty Cupboard
Larry D Milligan
Ryan D Phipps
Broderick M Adams
GOODING
D&D Transportation Services
Partners In Healthcare Inc
HAILEY
Estate Of Velma Waller
The Pittiglio Marital Trust
JEROME
Jose A Chavez
S Smith II
Tracy B Olsen
KETCHUM
Bear Partners
Debra Reid
Donna Jess
Gariepy James Reid
Gariepy Law Offices
Knob Hill Inn
Percy Lee Chubb
RUPERT
Anthony Reeves
First Interstate Ban k of Idaho
Goldie E Dean
John M Pena
Lita Hadley Estate
Mini Cassia Occuptnl Health Rupert
SUN VALLEY
Barbie Rosario
Bigwood Golf Club
Rollins Michael
Sun Valley Company
TWIN FALLS
Addison Collision Repair Inc
Alliance Family Services
Econo Wash
First Federal Savings Ban
G B Brooks
Julian Nicholson
Julian O Nicholson
KJ Transport Llc
Matilda M Sehy
Pufahl Eric
Oasis Stop N Go
Owen Reclamation Inc
State of Idaho
Susan R Sartin
Twin Falls Muni G
Weston Lamb
WENDELL
Jane Briggs
Tom Ambrose
