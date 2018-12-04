Try 1 month for 99¢
Unclaimed Property
Travis A Cook of Fairfield and Joyce Yingst of Jerome have unclaimed property. It’s money in some form, and the state wants to give it back.

The Idaho Treasurer’s Office provided this sampling of people with unclaimed property valued at more than $100 whose last known addresses are in southern Idaho. To check for your name, visit yourmoney.idaho.gov or call 877-388-2942 or 208-332-2942.

ALBION

Kari Lyn Pawson

BELLEVUE

Salesforce Com Inc

Katherine Jones

Kyle E Clark

BUHL

Mitch J Olsen

Natasha N Aquino

BURLEY

Alvarez Garcia Gerardo

Edward Pawson

Eric N Larson

Jeremy Ridriguez

Joan Ann Sams

FAIRFIELD

Travis A Cook

GOODING

Ballard Family Dairy and Cheese

Edward Diaz

Monica Parra

Tara Hansen

William H Andrew

HAILEY

Mavis Miller

Tania Perca

JEROME

Joyce Yingst

Rodney A Sandefur

Rosanna D Ginn

Santa Garcia

Troy A Emery

KETCHUM

Eye Safety Systems

Isabells Needlepoint

Perrys

Blake B Harmon

Eldon Francis Beam

Ellen D Lafleur

Stephen H Heidel

SUN VALLEY

Mark D Reutter

Pamela J Fleischer

TWIN FALLS

H M Dist Inc

St Lukes Valley Regional Med Ctr

John Graham

Keller Frances

Kristen Goertzen

Kyndel Carter

Maxine Anderson

Mckayla Turner

Mehrnoosh Abnavi

Michelle Pawson

Miller Brett

Sadie Vieng

Sharon Wiltse

Shaun Garrison

Shirley Mulder

Tharesa D Davidson

Thelma L Spain

