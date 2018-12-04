Travis A Cook of Fairfield and Joyce Yingst of Jerome have unclaimed property. It’s money in some form, and the state wants to give it back.
The Idaho Treasurer’s Office provided this sampling of people with unclaimed property valued at more than $100 whose last known addresses are in southern Idaho. To check for your name, visit yourmoney.idaho.gov or call 877-388-2942 or 208-332-2942.
ALBION
Kari Lyn Pawson
BELLEVUE
Salesforce Com Inc
Katherine Jones
Kyle E Clark
BUHL
Mitch J Olsen
Natasha N Aquino
BURLEY
Alvarez Garcia Gerardo
Edward Pawson
Eric N Larson
Jeremy Ridriguez
Joan Ann Sams
FAIRFIELD
Travis A Cook
GOODING
Ballard Family Dairy and Cheese
Edward Diaz
Monica Parra
Tara Hansen
William H Andrew
HAILEY
Mavis Miller
Tania Perca
JEROME
Joyce Yingst
Rodney A Sandefur
Rosanna D Ginn
Santa Garcia
Troy A Emery
KETCHUM
Eye Safety Systems
Isabells Needlepoint
Perrys
Blake B Harmon
Eldon Francis Beam
Ellen D Lafleur
Stephen H Heidel
SUN VALLEY
Mark D Reutter
Pamela J Fleischer
TWIN FALLS
H M Dist Inc
St Lukes Valley Regional Med Ctr
John Graham
Keller Frances
Kristen Goertzen
Kyndel Carter
Maxine Anderson
Mckayla Turner
Mehrnoosh Abnavi
Michelle Pawson
Miller Brett
Sadie Vieng
Sharon Wiltse
Shaun Garrison
Shirley Mulder
Tharesa D Davidson
Thelma L Spain
