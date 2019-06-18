Otto Straub of Buhl and Frederick C. Matthiesen of Jerome have unclaimed property. It’s money in some form, and the state wants to give it back.
The Idaho Treasurer’s Office provided this sampling of people and businesses with unclaimed property valued at more than $100 whose last known addresses are in southern Idaho.
To check for your name, go to yourmoney.idaho.gov or call 877-388-2942 or 208-332-2942.
ALBION
Ellen Danner
BUHL
Eagle Building Service
Kathy Straub
Leona Antonia Perez
Otto Straub
Ron Younger
BURLEY
B Maye Stanley
Evaline Baird
Felix Garcia
Image Optical
Jasmin Castillo
Olivia Castro
GOODING
Alden L Monroe
Eldon A Turner
Louis K Allen
HAILEY
Curtis Romans
Flipped Out Foods Inc
Juan Carl Carrillo
Maria Prekeges
Randall L Trayler
HEYBURN
Alejandrina Larios
Lorraine A Martinez
Martin Larios
Zacharios Acevedo
JEROME
Nahun R Valera
O W Dougherty
Ketchum
C E Timmons
Frederick C Matthiesen
Jenny Murar-Maxon
Kenneth Nelson
Scott Arthur Coiner
Stonehouse Investment Inc
MINIDOKA
Rubin C Cruz
Rupert
Jayson Jarvis
SUN VALLEY
Douglas F Manchester
Javier Hernandez
Katarina Psarska
Tobias Schworer
TWIN FALLS
Barbara A Leighton
Bernabe Jose Luis Cruz
C C Merch Inc
Cruz Y Cruz Tomas
Henry T Flora
Joe Lewis
Juvana T Topsky
Lillian Kimball
Rebecca Fink
Tax Planning Inc
Valentina Torres
Wayne L Mcqueen
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.