Unclaimed Property
Otto Straub of Buhl and Frederick C. Matthiesen of Jerome have unclaimed property. It’s money in some form, and the state wants to give it back.

The Idaho Treasurer’s Office provided this sampling of people and businesses with unclaimed property valued at more than $100 whose last known addresses are in southern Idaho.

To check for your name, go to yourmoney.idaho.gov or call 877-388-2942 or 208-332-2942.

ALBION

Ellen Danner

BUHL

Eagle Building Service

Kathy Straub

Leona Antonia Perez

Otto Straub

Ron Younger

BURLEY

B Maye Stanley

Evaline Baird

Felix Garcia

Image Optical

Jasmin Castillo

Olivia Castro

GOODING

Alden L Monroe

Eldon A Turner

Louis K Allen

HAILEY

Curtis Romans

Flipped Out Foods Inc

Juan Carl Carrillo

Maria Prekeges

Randall L Trayler

HEYBURN

Alejandrina Larios

Lorraine A Martinez

Martin Larios

Zacharios Acevedo

JEROME

Nahun R Valera

O W Dougherty

Ketchum

C E Timmons

Frederick C Matthiesen

Jenny Murar-Maxon

Kenneth Nelson

Scott Arthur Coiner

Stonehouse Investment Inc

MINIDOKA

Rubin C Cruz

Rupert

Jayson Jarvis

SUN VALLEY

Douglas F Manchester

Javier Hernandez

Katarina Psarska

Tobias Schworer

TWIN FALLS

Barbara A Leighton

Bernabe Jose Luis Cruz

C C Merch Inc

Cruz Y Cruz Tomas

Henry T Flora

Joe Lewis

Juvana T Topsky

Lillian Kimball

Rebecca Fink

Tax Planning Inc

Valentina Torres

Wayne L Mcqueen

