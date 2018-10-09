Try 1 month for 99¢

Laverne Sparks of Ketchum and Joan O Sporin of Hagerman have unclaimed property. It’s money in some form, and the state wants to give it back.

The Idaho Treasurer’s Office provided this sampling of people with unclaimed property valued at more than $100 whose last known addresses are in southern Idaho. To check for your name, visit yourmoney.idaho.gov or call 877-388-2942 or 208-332-2942.

BELLEVUE

Scott Martin Cutting Ho

FAIRFIELD

Daniel R Exec Kenney

Mary Ellen Kenney

GOODING

Chimney Creek Coffee Company

Erle Byram

Geraldine B Trosper

Jeffrey L Croix

Michael Bosma

Rachel Bosma

HAGERMAN

Joan O Sporin

HEYBURN

Sylvia Baird

JEROME

Alicia Sanchez

Antonio Martinez

Brittney Henage

Margaret Lindhartsen

Melvin Luna

Richard G Estate Adams

Tamara Lindhartsen

Tina Y Ray

Zachary J Henage

KETCHUM

Debbie Lyn Morris

Eric S Jacobson

Idaho Theodore

Jake Peters

Katherine Woods

Laverne Sparks

Miguel Garcia

MALTA

Lawrence Wayne Anderson

Susan Dunn Anderson

PAUL

Jackson Esther M Estate Of

Aldo Zunino

Joyce Zunino

RUPERT

Cheryl T Billings

David Hale

Jeremy Wilkinson

Juan Perez Garcia

Lori K Hall

Lumber & Paint Rupert

Mark Peterson

Martha Ramirez

Phyllis Tuck

Rodolfo Rivera

SUN VALLEY

Express Grocery

TWIN FALLS

Advanced Dental Care Of Twin Falls

Alice Flinn

C/O Idaho First National Bank

Chevrolet Cadillac Of Twin Falls

Kanner Creek Home Design

Owen Reclamation

St Lukes Magic Valley Reg Med Ctr Ltd

Betty Mcclimans

Betty Y Richardson

Beverly M Burgess

Brad Hollinger

Christina Gonzalez

David White

Donna L Mahler

Elise Mink

Fern J Lewis

Harriet J Bathke

Jason Gaylord

Jennifer Astley

John Estate Holladay

Kenneth Brown

Lee Coates

Matthew Brown

Michael Kavenius

Nikki Jo Atkinson

Norma J Aslett

Reclamation Inc Owen

Sharon White

Thomas A Nielson

Troy Williams

WENDELL

David W Kennison

