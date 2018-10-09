Laverne Sparks of Ketchum and Joan O Sporin of Hagerman have unclaimed property. It’s money in some form, and the state wants to give it back.
The Idaho Treasurer’s Office provided this sampling of people with unclaimed property valued at more than $100 whose last known addresses are in southern Idaho. To check for your name, visit yourmoney.idaho.gov or call 877-388-2942 or 208-332-2942.
BELLEVUE
Scott Martin Cutting Ho
FAIRFIELD
Daniel R Exec Kenney
Mary Ellen Kenney
GOODING
Chimney Creek Coffee Company
Erle Byram
Geraldine B Trosper
Jeffrey L Croix
Michael Bosma
Rachel Bosma
HAGERMAN
Joan O Sporin
HEYBURN
Sylvia Baird
JEROME
Alicia Sanchez
Antonio Martinez
Brittney Henage
Margaret Lindhartsen
Melvin Luna
Richard G Estate Adams
Tamara Lindhartsen
Tina Y Ray
Zachary J Henage
KETCHUM
Debbie Lyn Morris
Eric S Jacobson
Idaho Theodore
Jake Peters
Katherine Woods
Laverne Sparks
Miguel Garcia
MALTA
Lawrence Wayne Anderson
Susan Dunn Anderson
PAUL
Jackson Esther M Estate Of
Aldo Zunino
Joyce Zunino
RUPERT
Cheryl T Billings
David Hale
Jeremy Wilkinson
Juan Perez Garcia
Lori K Hall
Lumber & Paint Rupert
Mark Peterson
Martha Ramirez
Phyllis Tuck
Rodolfo Rivera
SUN VALLEY
Express Grocery
TWIN FALLS
Advanced Dental Care Of Twin Falls
Alice Flinn
C/O Idaho First National Bank
Chevrolet Cadillac Of Twin Falls
Kanner Creek Home Design
Owen Reclamation
St Lukes Magic Valley Reg Med Ctr Ltd
Betty Mcclimans
Betty Y Richardson
Beverly M Burgess
Brad Hollinger
Christina Gonzalez
David White
Donna L Mahler
Elise Mink
Fern J Lewis
Harriet J Bathke
Jason Gaylord
Jennifer Astley
John Estate Holladay
Kenneth Brown
Lee Coates
Matthew Brown
Michael Kavenius
Nikki Jo Atkinson
Norma J Aslett
Reclamation Inc Owen
Sharon White
Thomas A Nielson
Troy Williams
WENDELL
David W Kennison
