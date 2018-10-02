Unclaimed Property
(Courtesy photo)

Frederick Rieger of Buhl and Emma A Coleman of Wendell have unclaimed property. It’s money in some form, and the state wants to give it back.

The Idaho Treasurer’s Office provided this sampling of people with unclaimed property valued at more than $100 whose last known addresses are in southern Idaho. To check for your name, visit yourmoney.idaho.gov or call 877-388-2942 or 208-332-2942.

BELLEVUE

Lonnie Linderman

Victor Gonzalez

BLISS

Richard Allen Razee

BUHL

Evelyn I Maeschen

Frederick Rieger

Inez E Hottman

BURLEY

Ihc Health Services Inc

Starlite Motel

Craig D Clark

Darren Day

Justin Mills

Of Wallace E Day Estate

Treena Taylor

Valley Electronics Magic

Vayle Estate Briscoe

KETCHUM

Fiorella Delgado

Francis Geissler

Francis Magee

Roger W Evans

Sessions Lodge

OAKLEY

Marcos Verdin

PAUL

Josephine M Stmarie

Judith Pederson

Ramona M Arellano

RUPERT

Beneficial Idaho Inc

Johnson

Santos Armondo Sr &

Alicia Dredge

Blanche M Plocher

Edward Plocher

Leonel Pacheco

Lori Hall

Marjorie F Peterson

Norman Dayley

Roberto Rodriguez

SHOSHONE

Of David Richard Brown Estate

Ismael Garcia Leon

SUN VALLEY

Mountain View Grocery

Wright Bryant & Johnson

Carol Nie

Norman Nie

TWIN FALLS

Aztlan Mexican Restaurant Llc

Bridgeview Estates

Care Compassion

Estate Of Keith E Riley

First Federal Savings Bank

Jim Bobs Bakery Inc

Lamb-Weston Inc

Addie Oler

Arthur E Seggerman

Betty L Homan

Bruce P Olsen

Bryce Black

Carl Engelbrecht

Carolyn M Thomas

Chester Pool

Daniel P Neville

Dorothy M Green

Dorothy D Seggerman

Joe Jaques

Lloyd E Thomas

Lola Burgoyne

M A Mcconnell

Maggie L Romero

Margaret Mcconnell Seipel

Marie Heinz

Maureen R Neville

Merle Wolverton

Richard Douglas Neville

Rockford Wheeler

Ryan Parke

Tom Homan

WENDELL

Emma A Coleman

Lewis Cureton

