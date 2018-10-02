Frederick Rieger of Buhl and Emma A Coleman of Wendell have unclaimed property. It’s money in some form, and the state wants to give it back.
The Idaho Treasurer’s Office provided this sampling of people with unclaimed property valued at more than $100 whose last known addresses are in southern Idaho. To check for your name, visit yourmoney.idaho.gov or call 877-388-2942 or 208-332-2942.
BELLEVUE
Lonnie Linderman
Victor Gonzalez
BLISS
Richard Allen Razee
BUHL
Evelyn I Maeschen
Frederick Rieger
Inez E Hottman
BURLEY
Ihc Health Services Inc
Starlite Motel
Craig D Clark
Darren Day
Justin Mills
Of Wallace E Day Estate
Treena Taylor
Valley Electronics Magic
Vayle Estate Briscoe
KETCHUM
Fiorella Delgado
Francis Geissler
Francis Magee
Roger W Evans
Sessions Lodge
OAKLEY
Marcos Verdin
PAUL
Josephine M Stmarie
Judith Pederson
Ramona M Arellano
RUPERT
Beneficial Idaho Inc
Johnson
Santos Armondo Sr &
Alicia Dredge
Blanche M Plocher
Edward Plocher
Leonel Pacheco
Lori Hall
Marjorie F Peterson
Norman Dayley
Roberto Rodriguez
SHOSHONE
Of David Richard Brown Estate
Ismael Garcia Leon
SUN VALLEY
Mountain View Grocery
Wright Bryant & Johnson
Carol Nie
Norman Nie
TWIN FALLS
Aztlan Mexican Restaurant Llc
Bridgeview Estates
Care Compassion
Estate Of Keith E Riley
First Federal Savings Bank
Jim Bobs Bakery Inc
Lamb-Weston Inc
Addie Oler
Arthur E Seggerman
Betty L Homan
Bruce P Olsen
Bryce Black
Carl Engelbrecht
Carolyn M Thomas
Chester Pool
Daniel P Neville
Dorothy M Green
Dorothy D Seggerman
Joe Jaques
Lloyd E Thomas
Lola Burgoyne
M A Mcconnell
Maggie L Romero
Margaret Mcconnell Seipel
Marie Heinz
Maureen R Neville
Merle Wolverton
Richard Douglas Neville
Rockford Wheeler
Ryan Parke
Tom Homan
WENDELL
Emma A Coleman
Lewis Cureton
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.