Bryan Sorensen of Hazelton and Steve Keppner of Oakley have unclaimed property. It’s money in some form, and the state wants to give it back.
The Idaho Treasurer’s Office provided this sampling of people and businesses with unclaimed property valued at more than $100 whose last known addresses are in southern Idaho.
To check for your name, go to yourmoney.idaho.gov or call 877-388-2942 or 208-332-2942.
BELLEVUE
Elias R Ramos
BUHL
Marco Tafolla
Norman D Perkins
Shanan L Cadwell
BURLEY
Atanacio E Arriago
Donald Allen
Glass Techna
DECLO
Donna J Duncan
HAILEY
Brandon J Palm
Hawleys Automotive
HAZELTON
Bryan Sorensen
JEROME
Jaine Benson
Linda Mendoza
Luis P Pulido
Robert S Shillington
Ryan Mckenzie
KETCHUM
Chet Taylor
Maria Gerhardt
Rolando Guajardo
Thomas W Dorsey
Watters O Martin
OAKLEY
Steve Keppner
RUPERT
Jose A Sotel
Lourdes Escobar
SHOSHONE
Edna Williams
Pablo Rojas
SUN VALLEY
D Breuner Inc
Johnathan G Kennedy
Lawrence Lambert
Pedro Vicarregui
Prudence Hopkins
Serena Stewart
Unique Properties
TWIN FALLS
Anel Surkovic
Bob Rae Esterbrook
Boris Kekerovic
David Lemery
Gabriel Zavala
Guillen Virginia Zavala
Luella D Hawkins
Monica Moreno
Physicians Center
Richard A Klemp
South Idaho Family Medical
Thomas G Provence
Timothy Hoyt
Trans Pan
WENDELL
Hollis E Smithson
James B Hawkins
Jeremy A Gerber
