Unclaimed Property
Bryan Sorensen of Hazelton and Steve Keppner of Oakley have unclaimed property. It’s money in some form, and the state wants to give it back.

The Idaho Treasurer’s Office provided this sampling of people and businesses with unclaimed property valued at more than $100 whose last known addresses are in southern Idaho.

To check for your name, go to yourmoney.idaho.gov or call 877-388-2942 or 208-332-2942.

BELLEVUE

Elias R Ramos

BUHL

Marco Tafolla

Norman D Perkins

Shanan L Cadwell

BURLEY

Atanacio E Arriago

Donald Allen

Glass Techna

DECLO

Donna J Duncan

HAILEY

Brandon J Palm

Hawleys Automotive

HAZELTON

Bryan Sorensen

JEROME

Jaine Benson

Linda Mendoza

Luis P Pulido

Robert S Shillington

Ryan Mckenzie

KETCHUM

Chet Taylor

Maria Gerhardt

Rolando Guajardo

Thomas W Dorsey

Watters O Martin

OAKLEY

Steve Keppner

RUPERT

Jose A Sotel

Lourdes Escobar

SHOSHONE

Edna Williams

Pablo Rojas

SUN VALLEY

D Breuner Inc

Johnathan G Kennedy

Lawrence Lambert

Pedro Vicarregui

Prudence Hopkins

Serena Stewart

Unique Properties

TWIN FALLS

Anel Surkovic

Bob Rae Esterbrook

Boris Kekerovic

David Lemery

Gabriel Zavala

Guillen Virginia Zavala

Luella D Hawkins

Monica Moreno

Physicians Center

Richard A Klemp

South Idaho Family Medical

Thomas G Provence

Timothy Hoyt

Trans Pan

WENDELL

Hollis E Smithson

James B Hawkins

Jeremy A Gerber

