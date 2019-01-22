Try 1 month for 99¢
Unclaimed Property
Mariana Perramon of Ketchum and Valentino A Estrada of Twin Falls have unclaimed property. It’s money in some form, and the state wants to give it back.

The Idaho Treasurer’s Office provided this sampling of people with unclaimed property valued at more than $100 whose last known addresses are in southern Idaho. To check for your name, visit yourmoney.idaho.gov or call 877-388-2942 or 208-332-2942.

BELLEVUE

Kate Woods

BUHL

John Mary Nunes

BURLEY

A Child S World

Ski Snowboard Masoners

FAIRFIELD

Soldier Mountain Recreation Assoc

GOODING

Charlie Adams Estate

E & W Impl Co Inc,

Florence M Moore Estate

Ridley S Pharmacy 8445

Zen Gator Hosting & Design

Womens Council Of Realtors

HAGERMAN

Hagerman High School Class of 2003

HAILEY

Carmargo Services Inc

JEROME

Epic Travel

Idaho Bus Sales Inc,

Jurgens Jim

Red Rock Pharmacy Inc,

St Lukes Jerome

KETCHUM

Brian Galbraith DDS

Frank Matthew M Mr

Lukes Medical Center

Mariana Perramon

Rokan Partners Ltd

Sturtevants

The Dream Voice LLC

RUPERT

Kim Hansen Chevrolet Olds Inc

Magic Valley Foof Inv Employees Pension Plan

Ridley S Pharmacy

SHOSHONE

The Main Stop 0001

SUN VALLEY

Nie Planes Llc

The Toy Store

TWIN FALLS

Asthma Allergy of Idaho

CTR Cleanup & Total Restoration

Curtain Call Awards

Elizabeth Ann Steele Ttee

Health Welfare CSHP GE

JHS Class Of 2002

Julian O Nicholson

Kevin Pawson

Krazytoner

Magic Valley Flight Simulation Llc,

Michelle Pawson

Openbookpublishers

Peter H Doble Md

Servicemaster

Twin Falls County Sheriff

Twin Stop Llc

Valentino A Estrada

Whittney

Wolverton Homes

WENDELL

Edwards Electric

