Mariana Perramon of Ketchum and Valentino A Estrada of Twin Falls have unclaimed property. It’s money in some form, and the state wants to give it back.
The Idaho Treasurer’s Office provided this sampling of people with unclaimed property valued at more than $100 whose last known addresses are in southern Idaho. To check for your name, visit yourmoney.idaho.gov or call 877-388-2942 or 208-332-2942.
BELLEVUE
Kate Woods
BUHL
John Mary Nunes
BURLEY
A Child S World
Ski Snowboard Masoners
FAIRFIELD
Soldier Mountain Recreation Assoc
GOODING
Charlie Adams Estate
E & W Impl Co Inc,
Florence M Moore Estate
Ridley S Pharmacy 8445
Zen Gator Hosting & Design
Womens Council Of Realtors
HAGERMAN
Hagerman High School Class of 2003
HAILEY
Carmargo Services Inc
JEROME
Epic Travel
Idaho Bus Sales Inc,
Jurgens Jim
Red Rock Pharmacy Inc,
St Lukes Jerome
KETCHUM
Brian Galbraith DDS
Frank Matthew M Mr
Lukes Medical Center
Mariana Perramon
Rokan Partners Ltd
Sturtevants
The Dream Voice LLC
RUPERT
Kim Hansen Chevrolet Olds Inc
Magic Valley Foof Inv Employees Pension Plan
Ridley S Pharmacy
SHOSHONE
The Main Stop 0001
SUN VALLEY
Nie Planes Llc
The Toy Store
TWIN FALLS
Asthma Allergy of Idaho
CTR Cleanup & Total Restoration
Curtain Call Awards
Elizabeth Ann Steele Ttee
Health Welfare CSHP GE
JHS Class Of 2002
Julian O Nicholson
Kevin Pawson
Krazytoner
Magic Valley Flight Simulation Llc,
Michelle Pawson
Openbookpublishers
Peter H Doble Md
Servicemaster
Twin Falls County Sheriff
Twin Stop Llc
Valentino A Estrada
Whittney
Wolverton Homes
WENDELL
Edwards Electric
