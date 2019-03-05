Laura Arthur of Paul and Jeremiah Bennett of Twin Falls have unclaimed property. It’s money in some form, and the state wants to give it back.
The Idaho Treasurer’s Office provided this sampling of people and businesses with unclaimed property valued at more than $100 whose last known addresses are in southern Idaho. To check for your name, visit yourmoney.idaho.gov or call 877-388-2942 or 208-332-2942.
BELLEVUE
Chris Haugh
Glenn Niwa
Jose H Avila
Martin A Vega
BLISS
John T Vaughan
BUHL
Alfredo D Mancillas
BURLEY
B Maye Stanley
Debra Conger
Eloy Henriquez
Owen Wright
Ronald C Hinkley
HAILEY
Christopher Thornton
Jeffrey Surbaugh
Spirakut Ski Products
HAZELTON
Yukie Harada
HEYBURN
Bruce Bates
Jose Alvarado
Juanita R Arredondo
Sergio Moreno Sanchez
JEROME
Laura G Orantes
Luella M Kincheloe
Roxana F Orantes
Virginia A Castaneda
KETCHUM
Ann Milward
Antonio Sualez
Ellen G Scott
Jacqueli Hanwright
Richard Milward
Sage Road Associates
PAUL
Laura Arthur
RUPERT
Juan L Olivas
SUN VALLEY
Amber N Nielson
Bomell Pease
Elkhorn Resort
Eric Oberhammer
Harvey D Pease
Heidi B Brostrom
TWIN FALLS
Adrian Mejia
Amanullah Baher
Carole Y Brown
Deborah Dunning
Cadette Girl Scouts
Crandall’s Flower Shop
Edmunds Homes
Extreme Sports
Iris C Lent
Jeremiah Bennett
Jim Johnson
(Pod) Perwein Baher
WENDELL
George Foster
