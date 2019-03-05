Try 3 months for $3
Unclaimed Property
Laura Arthur of Paul and Jeremiah Bennett of Twin Falls have unclaimed property. It’s money in some form, and the state wants to give it back.

The Idaho Treasurer’s Office provided this sampling of people and businesses with unclaimed property valued at more than $100 whose last known addresses are in southern Idaho. To check for your name, visit yourmoney.idaho.gov or call 877-388-2942 or 208-332-2942.

BELLEVUE

Chris Haugh

Glenn Niwa

Jose H Avila

Martin A Vega

BLISS

John T Vaughan

BUHL

Alfredo D Mancillas

BURLEY

B Maye Stanley

Debra Conger

Eloy Henriquez

Owen Wright

Ronald C Hinkley

HAILEY

Christopher Thornton

Jeffrey Surbaugh

Spirakut Ski Products

HAZELTON

Yukie Harada

HEYBURN

Bruce Bates

Jose Alvarado

Juanita R Arredondo

Sergio Moreno Sanchez

JEROME

Laura G Orantes

Luella M Kincheloe

Roxana F Orantes

Virginia A Castaneda

KETCHUM

Ann Milward

Antonio Sualez

Ellen G Scott

Jacqueli Hanwright

Richard Milward

Sage Road Associates

PAUL

Laura Arthur

RUPERT

Juan L Olivas

SUN VALLEY

Amber N Nielson

Bomell Pease

Elkhorn Resort

Eric Oberhammer

Harvey D Pease

Heidi B Brostrom

TWIN FALLS

Adrian Mejia

Amanullah Baher

Carole Y Brown

Deborah Dunning

Cadette Girl Scouts

Crandall’s Flower Shop

Edmunds Homes

Extreme Sports

Iris C Lent

Jeremiah Bennett

Jim Johnson

(Pod) Perwein Baher

WENDELL

George Foster

