Kba Holsteins Inc of Dietrich and Felicia Rollyson of Shoshone have unclaimed property. It’s money in some form, and the state wants to give it back.
The Idaho Treasurer’s Office provided this sampling of people and businesses with unclaimed property valued at more than $100 whose last known addresses are in southern Idaho.
To check for your name, go to yourmoney.idaho.gov or call 877-388-2942 or 208-332-2942.
BELLEVUEFlorentino Velasco
BUHLJoe Cotta
William Pinheiro
BURLEYRenegade Of Idaho Inc
Jesus Gutierrez
Juan Zamudio
Mansimino Loya
DIETRICHKba Holsteins Inc
GOODINGAthelia M Green
Gribble Wilma
Simeon Martinez
HAGERMANMarco A Santos
HAILEYWd Rvr Vlly Soap Bx Drby As
Bob Meadnis,
Francisca Perez
Percy Rojas
HEYBURNCarlos Montoya
JEROMEManuel Teixeira
Marta Martinez
Myriam H Fuentes
Patrick R Simmons
Virginia G Scott
KETCHUMDean Witter Reynolds
Lowell M Cable Ttee
Nancy Parry Md
Vigilant Insurance
David Markin
Hans D Scheifele
Kathleen Fait
Mike Baker
P C Bahan
Richard D Deangelis
RUPERTJorge Gomes
SHOSHONEFelicia Rollyson
SUN VALLEYPark City Mall
Fernando Quinones
Marjorie Defabry
Michael H Myers
Pacific Sierra
TWIN FALLSHorizon Door Co
Medicine Shoppe Pharm 1052
Allergy and Asthma
B Moeller
Flora M Brown
Douglas J Gould
Gary Mulkey
Ivy Worcester
Resource Ce Interior
Ronald Roemer
William L Walker
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.