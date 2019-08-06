{{featured_button_text}}
Unclaimed Property
Kba Holsteins Inc of Dietrich and Felicia Rollyson of Shoshone have unclaimed property. It’s money in some form, and the state wants to give it back.

The Idaho Treasurer’s Office provided this sampling of people and businesses with unclaimed property valued at more than $100 whose last known addresses are in southern Idaho.

To check for your name, go to yourmoney.idaho.gov or call 877-388-2942 or 208-332-2942.

BELLEVUEFlorentino Velasco

BUHLJoe Cotta

William Pinheiro

BURLEYRenegade Of Idaho Inc

Jesus Gutierrez

Juan Zamudio

Mansimino Loya

DIETRICHKba Holsteins Inc

GOODINGAthelia M Green

Gribble Wilma

Simeon Martinez

HAGERMANMarco A Santos

HAILEYWd Rvr Vlly Soap Bx Drby As

Bob Meadnis,

Francisca Perez

Percy Rojas

HEYBURNCarlos Montoya

JEROMEManuel Teixeira

Marta Martinez

Myriam H Fuentes

Patrick R Simmons

Virginia G Scott

KETCHUMDean Witter Reynolds

Lowell M Cable Ttee

Nancy Parry Md

Vigilant Insurance

David Markin

Hans D Scheifele

Kathleen Fait

Mike Baker

P C Bahan

Richard D Deangelis

RUPERTJorge Gomes

SHOSHONEFelicia Rollyson

SUN VALLEYPark City Mall

Fernando Quinones

Marjorie Defabry

Michael H Myers

Pacific Sierra

TWIN FALLSHorizon Door Co

Medicine Shoppe Pharm 1052

Allergy and Asthma

B Moeller

Flora M Brown

Douglas J Gould

Gary Mulkey

Ivy Worcester

Resource Ce Interior

Ronald Roemer

William L Walker

