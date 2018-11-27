Try 3 months for $3
Unclaimed Property
Jodi Siegel of Hailey and Elizabeth Ceballos of Hollister have unclaimed property. It’s money in some form, and the state wants to give it back.

The Idaho Treasurer’s Office provided this sampling of people with unclaimed property valued at more than $100 whose last known addresses are in southern Idaho. To check for your name, visit yourmoney.idaho.gov or call 877-388-2942 or 208-332-2942.

ALBION

Keva Robinson

Leroy Robinson

BUHL

Christopher F Volkert

Mervin C Bowman

Pepplewell Elementary School

Rachael Larson

BURLEY

Amy J Kauffman

Jose Carrera

Leola Kamitchis

Summer Larsen

CAREY

Laura Andrews

GOODING

Lathen D Jacobson Estate

HAGERMAN

Edward Omar Paroma

HAILEY

Craig Stanfill

Jodi Siegel

HAZELTON

Codi Shields

HEYBURN

Aprill Mccoy

Kasota Park

Norma L Voss

HOLLISTER

Elizabeth Ceballos

JEROME

D Campos Mkt

Darwin Houtsma

Dee Marlatt

Denice C Sandefur

Enrique D Hernandez

ROGERSON

Rodney J Snyder

RUPERT

Eileen Hollinger Estate

Minidoka Joint School District 331

Manuel Ramirez

SHOSHONE

Jose Juarez

SUN VALLEY

Sun Mountain Condominium Assoc

Deborah Sam Reutter

TWIN FALLS

AAA Twin Falls

Glenda P Harmison Estate

Jeffrey J Hepworth Assoc

Magic Bowl 789

Personnel Plus

Robert Kinghorn

S G Produce Company Inc.

St. Luke’s Magic Valley

Class A Construction

Lino Bautista Jose M

Christina L Jenkins

Flora Bishop

S G Produce Inc.

Georgia A Gould

Agri-Service Inc.

John Bollar

WENDELL

Demarn Funeral Service

Leticia Ortega

