Jodi Siegel of Hailey and Elizabeth Ceballos of Hollister have unclaimed property. It’s money in some form, and the state wants to give it back.
The Idaho Treasurer’s Office provided this sampling of people with unclaimed property valued at more than $100 whose last known addresses are in southern Idaho. To check for your name, visit yourmoney.idaho.gov or call 877-388-2942 or 208-332-2942.
ALBION
Keva Robinson
Leroy Robinson
BUHL
Christopher F Volkert
Mervin C Bowman
Pepplewell Elementary School
Rachael Larson
BURLEY
Amy J Kauffman
Jose Carrera
Leola Kamitchis
Summer Larsen
CAREY
Laura Andrews
GOODING
Lathen D Jacobson Estate
HAGERMAN
Edward Omar Paroma
HAILEY
Craig Stanfill
Jodi Siegel
HAZELTON
Codi Shields
HEYBURN
Aprill Mccoy
Kasota Park
Norma L Voss
HOLLISTER
Elizabeth Ceballos
JEROME
D Campos Mkt
Darwin Houtsma
Dee Marlatt
Denice C Sandefur
Enrique D Hernandez
ROGERSON
Rodney J Snyder
RUPERT
Eileen Hollinger Estate
Minidoka Joint School District 331
Manuel Ramirez
SHOSHONE
Jose Juarez
SUN VALLEY
Sun Mountain Condominium Assoc
Deborah Sam Reutter
TWIN FALLS
AAA Twin Falls
Glenda P Harmison Estate
Jeffrey J Hepworth Assoc
Magic Bowl 789
Personnel Plus
Robert Kinghorn
S G Produce Company Inc.
St. Luke’s Magic Valley
Class A Construction
Lino Bautista Jose M
Christina L Jenkins
Flora Bishop
S G Produce Inc.
Georgia A Gould
Agri-Service Inc.
John Bollar
WENDELL
Demarn Funeral Service
Leticia Ortega
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.