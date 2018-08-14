Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Vera L Monroe of Twin Falls and Frances C Kershisnik of Burley have unclaimed property. It’s money in some form, and the state wants to give it back.

The Idaho Treasurer’s Office provided this sampling of people with unclaimed property valued at more than $100 whose last known addresses are in southern Idaho. To check for your name, visit yourmoney.idaho.gov or call 877-388-2942 or 208-332-2942.

BUHL

Belinda Luper

Dana Robbins

Rosanna Mcbenge

Theodore W Netz

William D Harriman

BURLEY

Minicassia Christmas Council

Woodbury Trucking Llc

Frances C Kershisnik

James A Davis

James W Treadaway

Juan C Espinoza

Lois A Sanchez

Robert Davis

DIETRICH

Alfonso Mozqueda

Josefina Mozqueda

GOODING

J Garcia

Jack W Sears

HAGERMAN

Charles E Neyman

HAILEY

Big Dog Trucking Llc

Rocky Mount Tools Snap On

Lyndon Laike Felton

Michael Christiansen

Sarah M Peachey

HAZELTON

Scott Denning

HEYBURN

Alfred Peterson

Angela Chriswell

Alfred Peterson

JEROME

Cossraods Of Idaho Petro

Giltner Incorporated

Anibal Alarcon

SUN VALLEY

Barbara Andersen

Eugene Seville

Ronold Vonhagen

Terry L Whittier

TWIN FALLS

A Viola Brown

And Assoc Ass Kunkel

Anona Mccullar

Bea Farmer

Ben Mccullar

Billy G Crisp

Brenda Brown

Bruce Miller

Carmen Roman

D Reddick

Daniel Dutt

Danny R Wilson

David Allen

David Gonzales

David Allen Archer

Dennis Hubbell

Frank Carpenter

Guadalupe Morales

James Boyer

John C Hohnhorst

Jr Joseph M Peters

Julian O Nicholson

L Johnson

Larry J Dezorzi

Linda M Crisp

Matthew S Cohen

Md Thomas Ashby

Mich Alaniz

Michael T Wilson

Of Idaho State

Pro Pest & Animal Damage Control Inc All

R Bolton

Riley A Anderson

River Autobody Snake

Ron Victor

Rosemary Carpenter

Shauna L Anderson

Thena Farmer

Vera L Monroe

WENDELL

School District 231

Dairy Pieter Deelstra

