Vera L Monroe of Twin Falls and Frances C Kershisnik of Burley have unclaimed property. It’s money in some form, and the state wants to give it back.
The Idaho Treasurer’s Office provided this sampling of people with unclaimed property valued at more than $100 whose last known addresses are in southern Idaho. To check for your name, visit yourmoney.idaho.gov or call 877-388-2942 or 208-332-2942.
BUHL
Belinda Luper
Dana Robbins
Rosanna Mcbenge
Theodore W Netz
William D Harriman
BURLEY
Minicassia Christmas Council
Woodbury Trucking Llc
Frances C Kershisnik
James A Davis
James W Treadaway
Juan C Espinoza
Lois A Sanchez
Robert Davis
DIETRICH
Alfonso Mozqueda
Josefina Mozqueda
GOODING
J Garcia
Jack W Sears
HAGERMAN
Charles E Neyman
HAILEY
Big Dog Trucking Llc
Rocky Mount Tools Snap On
Lyndon Laike Felton
Michael Christiansen
Sarah M Peachey
HAZELTON
Scott Denning
HEYBURN
Alfred Peterson
Angela Chriswell
Alfred Peterson
JEROME
Cossraods Of Idaho Petro
Giltner Incorporated
Anibal Alarcon
SUN VALLEY
Barbara Andersen
Eugene Seville
Ronold Vonhagen
Terry L Whittier
TWIN FALLS
A Viola Brown
And Assoc Ass Kunkel
Anona Mccullar
Bea Farmer
Ben Mccullar
Billy G Crisp
Brenda Brown
Bruce Miller
Carmen Roman
D Reddick
Daniel Dutt
Danny R Wilson
David Allen
David Gonzales
David Allen Archer
Dennis Hubbell
Frank Carpenter
Guadalupe Morales
James Boyer
John C Hohnhorst
Jr Joseph M Peters
Julian O Nicholson
L Johnson
Larry J Dezorzi
Linda M Crisp
Matthew S Cohen
Md Thomas Ashby
Mich Alaniz
Michael T Wilson
Of Idaho State
Pro Pest & Animal Damage Control Inc All
R Bolton
Riley A Anderson
River Autobody Snake
Ron Victor
Rosemary Carpenter
Shauna L Anderson
Thena Farmer
Vera L Monroe
WENDELL
School District 231
Dairy Pieter Deelstra
