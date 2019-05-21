{{featured_button_text}}
Unclaimed Property
(Courtesy photo)

Viola Sanders of Burley and Carmen Estrada of Rupert have unclaimed property. It’s money in some form, and the state wants to give it back.

The Idaho Treasurer’s Office provided this sampling of people and businesses with unclaimed property valued at more than $100 whose last known addresses are in southern Idaho.

To check for your name, visit yourmoney.idaho.gov or call 877-388-2942 or 208-332-2942.

BELLEVUE

Elias Reyes

BUHL

Antonio Juarez-Altehua

Gregory Williamson

P. Cline

BURLEY

Diana Mayall

Edna J. Dalitz

Joseph L. Md Barefoot

Linda I. Allen

Nieves M. Guzman

Viola Sanders

HAILEY

Anesthesia Associates Of Wood River

C. Woodbury

Charles Benson

Christine Smith

Marcos A. Udrizar

JEROME

Alfred F. Nickels

Efrain M. Pulido

Jaime Gutierrel

KETCHUM

Angela T. Smith

Charles H. Matthiesen

Eric S. Jacobson

Kim Howard

Lori J. Vorm

Maggie Mangham

Mattiesen Grandchildren

RUPERT

Carmen Estrada

Connie G. Ulrich

Evodio Facio Luna

Juan L. Olivas

Roberta J. Osborn

SHOSHONE

Gabriela L. Wilson

Richard Riedel

SUN VALLEY

Scoops

Charles Mccleary

Frank L. Arensberg

Murray Neftin

Oliver Dibble

Roderick Michael Davies

TWIN FALLS

E. Jack Henderson

Katherine L. Bertrand

Kevin P. Adam

Lynda L. Baker

Michelle Greenfield

Oscar G. Leon

Robert C Nora & Cheri Chandler Nora’s Sax on Second

Saga Education Food Inc.

Scott W. Baker

William Martell

William N. Kee

WENDELL

Jose Garciapocoa

