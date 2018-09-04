Jeff Alexander of Ketchum and Ed Churchman of Shoshone have unclaimed property. It’s money in some form, and the state wants to give it back.
The Idaho Treasurer’s Office provided this sampling of people with unclaimed property valued at more than $100 whose last known addresses are in southern Idaho. To check for your name, visit yourmoney.idaho.gov or call 877-388-2942 or 208-332-2942.
ALBION
Bethea Chatburn
BELLEVUE
David Allen Kohler
Verlene Kohler
BURLEY
Western Ag Leasing Co
David A Cotten
Ethel Welch
Ethel H Welch
G Smith
Josephine L Murphy
Karen L Cotten
Mark M Walmart
Michelle Ann Welch
Nicholas Welch
Reynaldo Tavera
Robert Davis
Roberta Munoz
Victor M Gonzalez
CAREY
Annie Shaw
DIETRICH
Jeff Astle
HAILEY
Alison E Smart
Amber Morgan
Brandon Chaney
Daniel B Fairbanks
David S Morgan
Jim Lewis
Joyce Lewis
Maria De Jesus Castanos
Vargas Mariana Sualez
HEYBURN
C Clark Barlow
Cameron J Haman
Lisa Haman
Richard Barlow
JEROME
Carole D Stanger
Jose J Ceballos
Marvin D Stanger
Shane E Murphy
KETCHUM
Connell
S R Enterprises
Carol Dorazio
Claudia Mohr
David Anderson
Gregory A Hogan
Jeff Alexander
Kerry K Holroyd
Toni N Thomas
OAKLEY
Aaron L Johnson
RUPERT
Paul Conroy
Sherri Conroy
PAUL
Ruiz, Id
SHOSHONE
Ed Churchman
Edgar Ruiz
N E Richards
SUN VALLEY
George C Klimock
Linda M Campbell
Lynette Limock
William D Campbell
TWIN FALLS
Balanced Health Pc
C/O Idaho First National Bank
Psi Waste Systems Incorporated
Anh Le
Autumn Holmes
Behara Selvic
Billy Joe Lewis
Christin J Wood
David Moore
Debra Mcknight
Dixie M Woodfin
Elizabeth Cheney
Frank White
Herman C Schurger
Jay Hill
Jennifer Peterson
Julian O Nicholson
Luella Valentine
