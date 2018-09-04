Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Unclaimed Property
(Courtesy photo)

Jeff Alexander of Ketchum and Ed Churchman of Shoshone have unclaimed property. It’s money in some form, and the state wants to give it back.

The Idaho Treasurer’s Office provided this sampling of people with unclaimed property valued at more than $100 whose last known addresses are in southern Idaho. To check for your name, visit yourmoney.idaho.gov or call 877-388-2942 or 208-332-2942.

ALBION

Bethea Chatburn

BELLEVUE

David Allen Kohler

Verlene Kohler

BURLEY

Western Ag Leasing Co

David A Cotten

Ethel Welch

Ethel H Welch

G Smith

Josephine L Murphy

Karen L Cotten

Mark M Walmart

Michelle Ann Welch

Nicholas Welch

Reynaldo Tavera

Robert Davis

Roberta Munoz

Victor M Gonzalez

CAREY

Annie Shaw

DIETRICH

Jeff Astle

HAILEY

Alison E Smart

Amber Morgan

Brandon Chaney

Daniel B Fairbanks

David S Morgan

Jim Lewis

Joyce Lewis

Maria De Jesus Castanos

Vargas Mariana Sualez

HEYBURN

C Clark Barlow

Cameron J Haman

Lisa Haman

Richard Barlow

JEROME

Carole D Stanger

Jose J Ceballos

Marvin D Stanger

Shane E Murphy

KETCHUM

Connell

S R Enterprises

Carol Dorazio

Claudia Mohr

David Anderson

Gregory A Hogan

Jeff Alexander

Kerry K Holroyd

Toni N Thomas

OAKLEY

Aaron L Johnson

RUPERT

Paul Conroy

Sherri Conroy

PAUL

Ruiz, Id

SHOSHONE

Ed Churchman

Edgar Ruiz

N E Richards

SUN VALLEY

George C Klimock

Linda M Campbell

Lynette Limock

William D Campbell

TWIN FALLS

Balanced Health Pc

C/O Idaho First National Bank

Psi Waste Systems Incorporated

Anh Le

Autumn Holmes

Behara Selvic

Billy Joe Lewis

Christin J Wood

David Moore

Debra Mcknight

Dixie M Woodfin

Elizabeth Cheney

Frank White

Herman C Schurger

Jay Hill

Jennifer Peterson

Julian O Nicholson

Luella Valentine

