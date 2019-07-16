Chris Duane of Sun Valley and Kathryn McCloud of Twin have unclaimed property. It’s money in some form, and the state wants to give it back.
The Idaho Treasurer’s Office provided this sampling of people and businesses with unclaimed property valued at more than $100 whose last known addresses are in southern Idaho.
To check for your name, go to yourmoney.idaho.gov or call 877-388-2942 or 208-332-2942.
BUHL
Francisca Hernande
Mark Andrew Day
BURLEY
Blanco Victor Hugo Reyes
Junior Anderson
Michael E Estate Campbell
Tammy L Jensen
GOODING
Margarita Nendez
HAGERMAN
Acacio Gonzales
Hagerman Water Rights Owners
HAILEY
Gunstein G Rystad
Keith W Eastman
Matt Briggs
William T Hixon
HAZELTON
Yukiko Fujii
HEYBURN
Jesus Torres
JEROME
Frances Daley Stanton
Gabriel Barragan
Shawn Naccarato
KETCHUM
Anton G Seder
Leland J Classen
Scott Maynard
OAKLEY
Gaetane M Austin
Norman Pouton
PAUL
Mrtin Juarez Juarez
RUPERT
Emma Smith
Joe Trujillo
Kevin L Bates
Regino R Lopez
SHOSHONE
Hernandez Guadalupe Herrera
SUN VALLEY
Chris Duane
Diversified Properties Ptnrshp
Elkhorn Resort & Golf Club
Gisella Zubiaur
Hughes Marrec
Joy Kasputys
Nicholas Pizzio
Simon Dupove
TWIN FALLS
Bernardo Benitez
Eileen K Vavold
Kathryn Mccloud
Keeley M Van Engelen
Leandro D Lopez
H Mc Kramer
Richard L Peace
Robert Winegar DDS
Volco Inc.
WENDELL
Brent L Rutter
Bruce L Domer
James Donaldson
Nicanor S Ochoa
