Unclaimed Property
Chris Duane of Sun Valley and Kathryn McCloud of Twin have unclaimed property. It’s money in some form, and the state wants to give it back.

The Idaho Treasurer’s Office provided this sampling of people and businesses with unclaimed property valued at more than $100 whose last known addresses are in southern Idaho.

To check for your name, go to yourmoney.idaho.gov or call 877-388-2942 or 208-332-2942.

BUHL

Francisca Hernande

Mark Andrew Day

BURLEY

Blanco Victor Hugo Reyes

Junior Anderson

Michael E Estate Campbell

Tammy L Jensen

GOODING

Margarita Nendez

HAGERMAN

Acacio Gonzales

Hagerman Water Rights Owners

HAILEY

Gunstein G Rystad

Keith W Eastman

Matt Briggs

William T Hixon

HAZELTON

Yukiko Fujii

HEYBURN

Jesus Torres

JEROME

Frances Daley Stanton

Gabriel Barragan

Shawn Naccarato

KETCHUM

Anton G Seder

Leland J Classen

Scott Maynard

OAKLEY

Gaetane M Austin

Norman Pouton

PAUL

Mrtin Juarez Juarez

RUPERT

Emma Smith

Joe Trujillo

Kevin L Bates

Regino R Lopez

SHOSHONE

Hernandez Guadalupe Herrera

SUN VALLEY

Chris Duane

Diversified Properties Ptnrshp

Elkhorn Resort & Golf Club

Gisella Zubiaur

Hughes Marrec

Joy Kasputys

Nicholas Pizzio

Simon Dupove

TWIN FALLS

Bernardo Benitez

Eileen K Vavold

Kathryn Mccloud

Keeley M Van Engelen

Leandro D Lopez

H Mc Kramer

Richard L Peace

Robert Winegar DDS

Volco Inc.

WENDELL

Brent L Rutter

Bruce L Domer

James Donaldson

Nicanor S Ochoa

