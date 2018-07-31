Edna Bailey of Gooding and Wesley Countryman of Rupert have unclaimed property. It’s money in some form, and the state wants to give it back.
The Idaho Treasurer’s Office provided this sampling of people with unclaimed property valued at more than $100 whose last known addresses are in southern Idaho. To check for your name, visit yourmoney.idaho.gov or call 877-388-2942 or 208-332-2942.
BELLEVUE
Corporation Elekton
Jose H Garcia
Victor Gonzalez
BUHL
J W Baddington
Odelia Swanson
Tyler D Ramsey
BURLEY
Anne Chrisman
Dennis Dayley
Donita Koellen
Jr Orville V Freeman
Pam Garner
Rae Cranney
Teodoro Gonzalez-Tavera
West Laboratories Inc Mountain
DECLO
J A Gavina
Raymundo Lozano-Rivera
GOODING
Cheryl Cox
Credit Chrysler
Edna Bailey
Jose Olague
HAGERMAN
East Street
Jessie Patterson
HAILEY
Anthony Evans
Auto Body Valley
Bruce Aldrich
Carol A Freeman
D Nobrega
Frank Kopp
Irwin Feher
J Furtado
Lynn Mcmillin
HEYBURN
Cecil C Edwards
Rubye E Edwards
JEROME
Carlos Gonzoles
Earl Fredrick Jr Case
Farm Service Western
Francisco Escobedo
Maria Gonzales
Ketchum
Theodore
A R Hixon
Dana M Rasmussen
OAKLEY
Bk & Tr Co Idaho
Paul
Juan Garcia
RUPERT
Cristal Juarez
Gerardo Arteaga
Harry Lord
Kenneth R Shufeldt
Maria V Paz
Silvia Arteaga
Wesley Countryman
SUN VALLEY
Georgia Hunt
Of Sun Valley Greg James City
Richard A Wetherell
Spencer Jt Plummer
Terry Plummer
TWIN FALLS
Guffys
Alfonso Vazquez
Anne M Munger
Annie Rodriguez
Matilda M Sehy
Michael J Wood
Michael M Miller
One Inc Cable
Oscar Gonzalez
Paul Victor
Ralph Glover
Reclamation Inc Owen
Ricky French
Susan R Sartin
Wash Econo
William Kepner
WENDELL
Jane Briggs
Tom Ambrose
Wendell Ok Tire Gdyr
