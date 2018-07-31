Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Unclaimed Property
Edna Bailey of Gooding and Wesley Countryman of Rupert have unclaimed property. It’s money in some form, and the state wants to give it back.

The Idaho Treasurer’s Office provided this sampling of people with unclaimed property valued at more than $100 whose last known addresses are in southern Idaho. To check for your name, visit yourmoney.idaho.gov or call 877-388-2942 or 208-332-2942.

BELLEVUE

Corporation Elekton

Jose H Garcia

Victor Gonzalez

BUHL

J W Baddington

Odelia Swanson

Tyler D Ramsey

BURLEY

Anne Chrisman

Dennis Dayley

Donita Koellen

Jr Orville V Freeman

Pam Garner

Rae Cranney

Teodoro Gonzalez-Tavera

West Laboratories Inc Mountain

DECLO

J A Gavina

Raymundo Lozano-Rivera

GOODING

Cheryl Cox

Credit Chrysler

Edna Bailey

Jose Olague

HAGERMAN

East Street

Jessie Patterson

HAILEY

Anthony Evans

Auto Body Valley

Bruce Aldrich

Carol A Freeman

D Nobrega

Frank Kopp

Irwin Feher

J Furtado

Lynn Mcmillin

HEYBURN

Cecil C Edwards

Rubye E Edwards

JEROME

Carlos Gonzoles

Earl Fredrick Jr Case

Farm Service Western

Francisco Escobedo

Maria Gonzales

Ketchum

Theodore

A R Hixon

Dana M Rasmussen

OAKLEY

Bk & Tr Co Idaho

Paul

Juan Garcia

RUPERT

Cristal Juarez

Gerardo Arteaga

Harry Lord

Kenneth R Shufeldt

Maria V Paz

Silvia Arteaga

Wesley Countryman

SUN VALLEY

Georgia Hunt

Of Sun Valley Greg James City

Richard A Wetherell

Spencer Jt Plummer

Terry Plummer

TWIN FALLS

Guffys

Alfonso Vazquez

Anne M Munger

Annie Rodriguez

Matilda M Sehy

Michael J Wood

Michael M Miller

One Inc Cable

Oscar Gonzalez

Paul Victor

Ralph Glover

Reclamation Inc Owen

Ricky French

Susan R Sartin

Wash Econo

William Kepner

WENDELL

Jane Briggs

Tom Ambrose

Wendell Ok Tire Gdyr

