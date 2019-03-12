Antonio Garcia of Gooding and Heather Austin of Paul have unclaimed property. It’s money in some form, and the state wants to give it back.
The Idaho Treasurer’s Office provided this sampling of people and businesses with unclaimed property valued at more than $100 whose last known addresses are in southern Idaho. To check for your name, visit yourmoney.idaho.gov or call 877-388-2942 or 208-332-2942.
BELLEVUE
Butler Painting Co Inc
BUHL
Rodney S Andrew
GOODING
Antonio Garcia
Joellen Savage
Margarita Aguilar
Maude Opal Turnbull
Wendell Auto Repair
HAILEY
Carmen Alverez
Chris Golliher
Christopher Thornton
David Santisteven
Jessica L Campbell
John E Glotfelty
Kylene Golliher
JEROME
Angelika Easter
Susan Crowley
KETCHUM
Edward G Beckstrom
John Delaney
John T Brown
Ketchum Medical Clinic
Neil Bahan
Renaissance
Sandra J Brown
Stuart D Pool
PAUL
Heather Austin
Juan M Gonzalez
Manuel Sifuentes
RUPERT
Nan Ellen D Jackson
Theo N Christ
SUN VALLEY
Doloris Mccutcheon
Huges Marrec
TWIN FALLS
Debby Patureau
Domingo R Hernandez
Dorothy L Davis
In Full Bloom Cody
Javier L Sanchez
Kengkart Chankracang
Lucinda Rae Anderson
Mack Johnson
Mark A Todhunter
Miguel Anguel Benitez
Miller Concrete
Ruth Young
Ta H Ohr
Tammy K Burton
Tax Planning Inc
Town N Country
WENDELL
Fidel Garcia
W W Whitakler
