Gina Mcgarry of Twin Falls and Robert S Shillington of Jerome have unclaimed property. It’s money in some form, and the state wants to give it back.
The Idaho Treasurer’s Office provided this sampling of people and businesses with unclaimed property valued at more than $100 whose last known addresses are in southern Idaho.
To check for your name, visit yourmoney.idaho.gov or call 877-388-2942 or 208-332-2942.
ACEQUIA
Sergio Bedolla
BELLEVUE
James Brown
Peter Snook
Ramon D Diaz
BUHL
Armando C Cortes
BURLEY
Construction Jackson
GOODING
F W Lampshire
Hank Goedhart
Patricia Goedhart
HAGERMAN
Gayle Kinney Estate
HAILEY
Daniel Taylor
Nicholas J Lathan
JEROME
Karl Arvidson
Robert S Shillington
Simon Lopez
KETCHUM
Alan C Mcmullen
Arturo Inga
Presbyterian Church Of The Big Wood
J C Head
Jim Schmitz
Karl F Fulmer
Matthew Kinder
Matthiesen Grandchildren
Mazzola/Drew MDM
Moly L Smith
Ring Neck Ranch
Pereira Properties
Richard Young
Robert Admire
Sigrun Brunners-Glanz
Sun Valley Real Estate Co
Wiggins & Coonrod Inc Avventura
OAKLEY
Goregea Jr Rodriquez
Luisa Rodriguez
PAUL
W S Bruce
RICHFIELD
Russell & Elting Land & Cattle Co Inc
SUN VALLEY
Angie S Nelson
Basilio Melchor
Cristiano Aoad
Joan Scribner Patterson
Leo M Scott
Ridsan Of Idaho Inc. Ridsan
TWIN FALLS
Donna B McCall
D Myers Estate
Gina Mcgarry
Nathan Wheeler
Orville N Noel
Remax 1st Reality
Rick Miller
WENDELL
David C Morales
