Unclaimed Property
The Rocky Mountain Center of Dietrich and Oren Stingler of Hagerman have unclaimed property. It’s money in some form, and the state wants to give it back.

The Idaho Treasurer’s Office provided this sampling of people and businesses with unclaimed property valued at more than $100 whose last known addresses are in southern Idaho.

To check for your name, go to yourmoney.idaho.gov or call 877-388-2942 or 208-332-2942.

BELLEVUE

Peggy Olsen

BUHL

Antonio Agustin Sanchez

Gerry Truscott

BURLEY

Inez P Dent

Margaret L Pratt

Milton Bingham

Noe Aguilar

DIETRICH

Rocky Mountain Center

GOODING

Michael Lee Davis

Teddi Chadd Harris

HAGERMAN

E Smith Randall Family Trust

Oren Stingler

HAILEY

Flipped Out Food Inc

Marc Johnson

Ramirez Juan Carlos Baltazar

JEROME

Alejandro Sandoval

Brian R Kemmer

Julie Anne Kemmer

Molly M Cuddeford

KETCHUM

Al Peace

Brita K Halverson

Cellars Inc Plaza

Jade A Boruff,

Marquette A Healy

Melissa C Frank

Olive L Diggins

Paul L Jr Seramur

Terri Lee Diggins

PAUL

Charles Mchugh

Robert Blacker

SUN VALLEY

Big Horn Project

Capital Mather

Charles F Moull

Gail J Moull

Jaime T Palomera

Lorena Kocher

Rainbow Home Health

TWIN FALLS

Anona Mccullar

Ben Mccullar

Ernest Spalding

Family Health Svcs

Joseph Gilbert

Kim Martinson

Konstantin A Mladenov

Professional Pharmacy

Sallie G Ottati

Scottpolar Refrigerat Corp

Twin Falls Traffic Safety Coalition

WENDELL

Ellie Mae’s

Ramon Gonzalez

