The Rocky Mountain Center of Dietrich and Oren Stingler of Hagerman have unclaimed property. It’s money in some form, and the state wants to give it back.
The Idaho Treasurer’s Office provided this sampling of people and businesses with unclaimed property valued at more than $100 whose last known addresses are in southern Idaho.
To check for your name, go to yourmoney.idaho.gov or call 877-388-2942 or 208-332-2942.
BELLEVUE
Peggy Olsen
BUHL
Antonio Agustin Sanchez
Gerry Truscott
BURLEY
Inez P Dent
Margaret L Pratt
Milton Bingham
Noe Aguilar
DIETRICH
Rocky Mountain Center
GOODING
Michael Lee Davis
Teddi Chadd Harris
HAGERMAN
E Smith Randall Family Trust
Oren Stingler
HAILEY
Flipped Out Food Inc
Marc Johnson
Ramirez Juan Carlos Baltazar
JEROME
Alejandro Sandoval
Brian R Kemmer
Julie Anne Kemmer
Molly M Cuddeford
KETCHUM
Al Peace
Brita K Halverson
Cellars Inc Plaza
Jade A Boruff,
Marquette A Healy
Melissa C Frank
Olive L Diggins
Paul L Jr Seramur
Terri Lee Diggins
PAUL
Charles Mchugh
Robert Blacker
SUN VALLEY
Big Horn Project
Capital Mather
Charles F Moull
Gail J Moull
Jaime T Palomera
Lorena Kocher
Rainbow Home Health
TWIN FALLS
Anona Mccullar
Ben Mccullar
Ernest Spalding
Family Health Svcs
Joseph Gilbert
Kim Martinson
Konstantin A Mladenov
Professional Pharmacy
Sallie G Ottati
Scottpolar Refrigerat Corp
Twin Falls Traffic Safety Coalition
WENDELL
Ellie Mae’s
Ramon Gonzalez
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.