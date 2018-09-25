Karen K Hunt of Bellevue and Melton H Robbins of Jerome have unclaimed property. It’s money in some form, and the state wants to give it back.
The Idaho Treasurer’s Office provided this sampling of people with unclaimed property valued at more than $100 whose last known addresses are in southern Idaho. To check for your name, visit yourmoney.idaho.gov or call 877-388-2942 or 208-332-2942.
BELLEVUE
Valley Auto Body
Aaron R Hunt
Adam Erickson
Angela Erickson
Karen K Hunt
BUHL
Kimberly Esparza
Sr William Woodfin
BURLEY
Fredricks Beans & Grain Inc
Heward Bros
Hoffbuhr Excav Co Db
Kellys Bearing Supply Inc
Aleen L Underwood
Clifford L Jackson
Ethel M Jackson
Ron Holder
FAIRFIELD
High Country Outfitters Llc
Prairie Kitchen Inc
GOODING
Estate Of Mae D Thompson
HAGERMAN
Angela Struble
HAILEY
Emily Olson
Jaime Garcia
HAZELTON
H Cevin Jones
HEYBURN
Cycle City Incorporated
Ettie Sneddon
Jeremy W Holt
JEROME
Bmc Pizza Llc
Calvin Mcmillan
Dorothy I Robbins
Melton H Robbins
KETCHUM
Estate Of Roger W Evans
First Light Industries Inc
RUPERT
Elayne White
Jose Ruiz
Maria D Dominguez
Sofia Bell
SUN VALLEY
Grocery Express
William Carr
TWIN FALLS
Asphalt Protection Of Idaho Llp
Dell Usa Lp
Eduardos Mexican Rs
First Federal Savings Bank
Gte Fcu
Magic Valley Regional Med Ctr
Mvrmc Medical Serivces
Mvrmc Occupational H
Oneill
Owen Reclamation Inc
Thursday Mens Aa Group
Top Gun Truck Driving Academy
Twin Falls Juvenile Detention
Water Tech
(Pod) Hunter Thaine Walls
Angela Lins
Arba E Gibson
Barbara Biggerstaff
Dane Bourquin
Enrique Serrano
George C Stewart
Guilford Biggerstaff
James J Mcmichael
Jenny Walls
Leila H Terry
Lisa Saavedra-Round
Margaret V Mcmichael
Marie T Sammis,
Matthew R Neville
Miguel Sanchez
Patricia Gail Maldonado
River Glass Snake
Robert Galvan
Ronald Heuer
Roslyen Hall
Sudweeks Kershaw & Browning May
Tracy Serrano
WENDELL
W L Whittekiend
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.