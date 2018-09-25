Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Unclaimed Property
Karen K Hunt of Bellevue and Melton H Robbins of Jerome have unclaimed property. It’s money in some form, and the state wants to give it back.

The Idaho Treasurer’s Office provided this sampling of people with unclaimed property valued at more than $100 whose last known addresses are in southern Idaho. To check for your name, visit yourmoney.idaho.gov or call 877-388-2942 or 208-332-2942.

BELLEVUE

Valley Auto Body

Aaron R Hunt

Adam Erickson

Angela Erickson

Karen K Hunt

BUHL

Kimberly Esparza

Sr William Woodfin

BURLEY

Fredricks Beans & Grain Inc

Heward Bros

Hoffbuhr Excav Co Db

Kellys Bearing Supply Inc

Aleen L Underwood

Clifford L Jackson

Ethel M Jackson

Ron Holder

FAIRFIELD

High Country Outfitters Llc

Prairie Kitchen Inc

GOODING

Estate Of Mae D Thompson

HAGERMAN

Angela Struble

HAILEY

Emily Olson

Jaime Garcia

HAZELTON

H Cevin Jones

HEYBURN

Cycle City Incorporated

Ettie Sneddon

Jeremy W Holt

JEROME

Bmc Pizza Llc

Calvin Mcmillan

Dorothy I Robbins

Melton H Robbins

KETCHUM

Estate Of Roger W Evans

First Light Industries Inc

RUPERT

Elayne White

Jose Ruiz

Maria D Dominguez

Sofia Bell

SUN VALLEY

Grocery Express

William Carr

TWIN FALLS

Asphalt Protection Of Idaho Llp

Dell Usa Lp

Eduardos Mexican Rs

First Federal Savings Bank

Gte Fcu

Magic Valley Regional Med Ctr

Mvrmc Medical Serivces

Mvrmc Occupational H

Oneill

Owen Reclamation Inc

Thursday Mens Aa Group

Top Gun Truck Driving Academy

Twin Falls Juvenile Detention

Water Tech

(Pod) Hunter Thaine Walls

Angela Lins

Arba E Gibson

Barbara Biggerstaff

Dane Bourquin

Enrique Serrano

George C Stewart

Guilford Biggerstaff

James J Mcmichael

Jenny Walls

Leila H Terry

Lisa Saavedra-Round

Margaret V Mcmichael

Marie T Sammis,

Matthew R Neville

Miguel Sanchez

Patricia Gail Maldonado

River Glass Snake

Robert Galvan

Ronald Heuer

Roslyen Hall

Sudweeks Kershaw & Browning May

Tracy Serrano

WENDELL

W L Whittekiend

