Pamela Countryman of Hailey and Diane C Nicholson of Twin Falls have unclaimed property. It’s money in some form, and the state wants to give it back.
The Idaho Treasurer’s Office provided this sampling of people and businesses with unclaimed property valued at more than $100 whose last known addresses are in southern Idaho. To check for your name, visit yourmoney.idaho.gov or call 877-388-2942 or 208-332-2942.
BUHL
Bordanaro and Son Inc
Challis Auto Body
BURLEY
Boise Cascade
Evening Medical Clinic
MCAM
McCain Foods USA
Network Interpreting Service Inc
Sanders Group LLC
Vargas Transportation LLC
DECLO
Cassia Creek Farms LLC
GOODING
Real Time Resolutions
Jose J Hernandezleon
HAILEY
Beebe Helen Estate of
Blaine County
City Of Hailey
Dirty Birds LLC
Power Engineers Inc
Richard & Esther Wooley Trust
Roberts Solar Of Idaho
Pamela Countryman
HAZELTON
J T Farms LLC
HEYBURN
R & G Concrete Forming LLC
JEROME
Hayzey Dayze
Rolberto S Mexican Food
TS4 Dairy LLC
Yes Auto Sales Inc
KETCHUM
Bates Construction LLC
Lukes Idaho Elks Rehab
Lukes Wood River Medic
Mott Family Trust
Shades Of Sun Valley
John W Jr Dies
Sergio & Eduardo Bedolla
PAUL
Stimpy’s Gas And Grub Inc
RICHFIELD
Dale Stucco And Stone LLC
RUPERT
Estate Of Claire O Brown
Gaylons Auto Body
Jensen Meat Co Inc
New
SUN VALLEY
Trua 09/16/91 Mullins Family Trust
TWIN FALLS
Buying Junk Cars
Carter LLC
Lyda Inc Dba Health Plan Partners
Ma Victoria Espinoza
Magic Wash LLC
Miracle Hot Springs
The Smoke N Head II
Diane C Nicholson
Larry Urie
Orville C Stansell
