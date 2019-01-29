Try 1 month for 99¢
Unclaimed Property
(Courtesy photo)

Pamela Countryman of Hailey and Diane C Nicholson of Twin Falls have unclaimed property. It’s money in some form, and the state wants to give it back.

The Idaho Treasurer’s Office provided this sampling of people and businesses with unclaimed property valued at more than $100 whose last known addresses are in southern Idaho. To check for your name, visit yourmoney.idaho.gov or call 877-388-2942 or 208-332-2942.

BUHL

Bordanaro and Son Inc

Challis Auto Body

BURLEY

Boise Cascade

Evening Medical Clinic

MCAM

McCain Foods USA

Network Interpreting Service Inc

Sanders Group LLC

Vargas Transportation LLC

DECLO

Cassia Creek Farms LLC

GOODING

Real Time Resolutions

Jose J Hernandezleon

HAILEY

Beebe Helen Estate of

Blaine County

City Of Hailey

Dirty Birds LLC

Power Engineers Inc

Richard & Esther Wooley Trust

Roberts Solar Of Idaho

Pamela Countryman

HAZELTON

J T Farms LLC

HEYBURN

R & G Concrete Forming LLC

JEROME

Hayzey Dayze

Rolberto S Mexican Food

TS4 Dairy LLC

Yes Auto Sales Inc

KETCHUM

Bates Construction LLC

Lukes Idaho Elks Rehab

Lukes Wood River Medic

Mott Family Trust

Shades Of Sun Valley

John W Jr Dies

Sergio & Eduardo Bedolla

PAUL

Stimpy’s Gas And Grub Inc

RICHFIELD

Dale Stucco And Stone LLC

RUPERT

Estate Of Claire O Brown

Gaylons Auto Body

Jensen Meat Co Inc

New

SUN VALLEY

Trua 09/16/91 Mullins Family Trust

TWIN FALLS

Buying Junk Cars

Carter LLC

Lyda Inc Dba Health Plan Partners

Ma Victoria Espinoza

Magic Wash LLC

Miracle Hot Springs

The Smoke N Head II

Diane C Nicholson

Larry Urie

Orville C Stansell

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments