Adrianna Boyer of Declo and Dennis L. Bean of Rupert have unclaimed property. It’s money in some form, and the state wants to give it back.
The Idaho Treasurer’s Office provided this sampling of people and businesses with unclaimed property valued at more than $100 whose last known addresses are in southern Idaho.
To check for your name, go to yourmoney.idaho.gov or call 877-388-2942 or 208-332-2942.
BELLEVUE
Casey Gill
BLISS
Marjorie Miller
BURLEY
Rueben Torres
DECLO
Adrianna Boyer
GOODING
John W. Kirby
HAGERMAN
Jose Mora
R & R Hardwoods
Warren Leonard
HAILEY
Fins Paws C
J W Iron
Rosemary Wickman
Sun Valley Magazine
HEYBURN
Luis Aldrete
JEROME
James Gause
Kenneth Neil Nordquist
Pauline Lariso
KETCHUM
Active Publications Llc
Carrie Horner
Cecilia M Lofqvist
Charles H Matthiesen
Francisco Gomez
Gina Trotter
Hana Sushi Sun Valley Llc
James W Estate Iseley
Joyce H Carlisle
Kristin Baggurd
Maria Gomez
Steven E Hignight
PAUL
John L Podbey
ROGERSON
William H Noh
RUPERT
Dennis L Bean
Melissa J Avila
Veronica Bangel
SUN VALLEY
Gabriela Carvajal
Geo Tech Systems
Megan Donovan
Natalia Stadnicka
Soizic Alberti
TWIN FALLS
Alfred E Lampe
Bio Recovery Technologies
Dorothy G Lampe
Gerald L Kokko
Jim Brown
Juan M Galindo
Julian O Nicholson Md Facs
Julio J Martinez Ibarra
Paul H. Kleinknecht
Rachel I Vasseur
Thomas W Bridwell
WENDELL
Ana Padilla
