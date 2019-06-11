{{featured_button_text}}
Unclaimed Property
Adrianna Boyer of Declo and Dennis L. Bean of Rupert have unclaimed property. It’s money in some form, and the state wants to give it back.

The Idaho Treasurer’s Office provided this sampling of people and businesses with unclaimed property valued at more than $100 whose last known addresses are in southern Idaho.

To check for your name, go to yourmoney.idaho.gov or call 877-388-2942 or 208-332-2942.

BELLEVUE

Casey Gill

BLISS

Marjorie Miller

BURLEY

Rueben Torres

DECLO

Adrianna Boyer

GOODING

John W. Kirby

HAGERMAN

Jose Mora

R & R Hardwoods

Warren Leonard

HAILEY

Fins Paws C

J W Iron

Rosemary Wickman

Sun Valley Magazine

HEYBURN

Luis Aldrete

JEROME

James Gause

Kenneth Neil Nordquist

Pauline Lariso

KETCHUM

Active Publications Llc

Carrie Horner

Cecilia M Lofqvist

Charles H Matthiesen

Francisco Gomez

Gina Trotter

Hana Sushi Sun Valley Llc

James W Estate Iseley

Joyce H Carlisle

Kristin Baggurd

Maria Gomez

Steven E Hignight

PAUL

John L Podbey

ROGERSON

William H Noh

RUPERT

Dennis L Bean

Melissa J Avila

Veronica Bangel

SUN VALLEY

Gabriela Carvajal

Geo Tech Systems

Megan Donovan

Natalia Stadnicka

Soizic Alberti

TWIN FALLS

Alfred E Lampe

Bio Recovery Technologies

Dorothy G Lampe

Gerald L Kokko

Jim Brown

Juan M Galindo

Julian O Nicholson Md Facs

Julio J Martinez Ibarra

Paul H. Kleinknecht

Rachel I Vasseur

Thomas W Bridwell

WENDELL

Ana Padilla

