Floyd C Starnes of Burley and Lydia Gomez of Wendell have unclaimed property. It’s money in some form, and the state wants to give it back.
The Idaho Treasurer’s Office provided this sampling of people with unclaimed property valued at more than $100 whose last known addresses are in southern Idaho. To check for your name, visit yourmoney.idaho.gov or call 877-388-2942 or 208-332-2942.
BELLEVUE
Thomas Wynn
BUHL
William R Brown
BURLEY
Dee Jones
Fabiola Ronquillo
Floyd C Starnes
Harvey Wolfe
Heide Smith
John B Estes
Juan Martinez
Key Bank
Larry Richman
Ray Ronquillo
Robert J Ketchum
Vera Richman
DECLO
6S Ranch
EDEN
Gary R Ellis
Lynn M Ellis
HAILEY
B M C Pizza LLC
Brett Sullivan Construction
R B Ventures
Swiss Masai Us LLC
Wood River Dental Care
JEROME
Gary A Dalton
Gerald Huetti
Ron Hatfield
Ronald Blake
Stuart Williams
RUPERT
Magic Valley Food Inc Employees Pension Plan U A D
Richard Lowry
SGWB LLC
Torius B Heyerdahl
Tony Martinez
WENDELL
Lydia Gomez
Robert Moore
PAUL
Reed B Arthur Inc
TWIN FALLS
Alexander Dental Group
Alfred L Maguire
Audral Moreland
Cally Cheek
Gregory George
Hertz of Magic Valley
Jared Arlotta
Jodi A Andrews
Kari Mcdonald
Kevin Moore
Laverne Mcdonald
Patrick J Lewis
S&G Produce Co Inc
Wilsons Inc
WPMHI Inc
