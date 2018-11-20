Try 1 month for $3
Unclaimed Property
Floyd C Starnes of Burley and Lydia Gomez of Wendell have unclaimed property. It’s money in some form, and the state wants to give it back.

The Idaho Treasurer’s Office provided this sampling of people with unclaimed property valued at more than $100 whose last known addresses are in southern Idaho. To check for your name, visit yourmoney.idaho.gov or call 877-388-2942 or 208-332-2942.

BELLEVUE

Thomas Wynn

BUHL

William R Brown

BURLEY

Dee Jones

Fabiola Ronquillo

Floyd C Starnes

Harvey Wolfe

Heide Smith

John B Estes

Juan Martinez

Key Bank

Larry Richman

Ray Ronquillo

Robert J Ketchum

Vera Richman

DECLO

6S Ranch

EDEN

Gary R Ellis

Lynn M Ellis

HAILEY

B M C Pizza LLC

Brett Sullivan Construction

R B Ventures

Swiss Masai Us LLC

Wood River Dental Care

JEROME

Gary A Dalton

Gerald Huetti

Ron Hatfield

Ronald Blake

Stuart Williams

RUPERT

Magic Valley Food Inc Employees Pension Plan U A D

Richard Lowry

SGWB LLC

Torius B Heyerdahl

Tony Martinez

WENDELL

Lydia Gomez

Robert Moore

PAUL

Reed B Arthur Inc

TWIN FALLS

Alexander Dental Group

Alfred L Maguire

Audral Moreland

Cally Cheek

Gregory George

Hertz of Magic Valley

Jared Arlotta

Jodi A Andrews

Kari Mcdonald

Kevin Moore

Laverne Mcdonald

Patrick J Lewis

S&G Produce Co Inc

Wilsons Inc

WPMHI Inc

