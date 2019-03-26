Try 3 months for $3
Unclaimed Property
Luisa Rodriguez of Oakley and Hank Goedhart of Gooding have unclaimed property. It’s money in some form, and the state wants to give it back.

The Idaho Treasurer’s Office provided this sampling of people and businesses with unclaimed property valued at more than $100 whose last known addresses are in southern Idaho.

To check for your name, visit yourmoney.idaho.gov or call 877-388-2942 or 208-332-2942.

ACEQUIA

Sergio Bedolla

BELLEVUE

James Brown

Peter Snook

Ramon D Diaz

BUHL

Armando C Cortes

BURLEY

Construction Jackson

GOODING

F W Lampshire

Hank Goedhart

Patricia Goedhart

HAGERMAN

Gayle Kinney Estate

HAILEY

Daniel Taylor

Nicholas J Lathan

JEROME

Karl Arvidson

Robert S Shillington

Simon Lopez

KETCHUM

Alan C Mcmullen

Arturo Inga

Presbyterian Church Of The Big Wood

J C Head

Jim Schmitz

Karl F Fulmer

Matthew Kinder

Matthiesen Grandchildren

Mazzola/Drew MDM

Moly L Smith

Ring Neck Ranch

Pereira Properties

Richard Young

Robert Admire

Sigrun Brunners-Glanz

Sun Valley Real Estate Co

Wiggins & Coonrod Inc Avventura

OAKLEY

Goregea Jr Rodriquez

Luisa Rodriguez

PAUL

W S Bruce

RICHFIELD

Russell & Elting Land & Cattle Co Inc

SUN VALLEY

Angie S Nelson

Basilio Melchor

Cristiano Aoad

Joan Scribner Patterson

Leo M Scott

Ridsan Of Idaho Inc.

TWIN FALLS

Donna B McCall

D Myers Estate

Gina Mcgarry

Nathan Wheeler

Orville N Noel

Remax 1st Reality

Rick Miller

WENDELL

David C Morales

