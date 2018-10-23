Angela A Lara of Twin Falls and Conrad Casser of Hailey have unclaimed property. It’s money in some form, and the state wants to give it back.
The Idaho Treasurer’s Office provided this sampling of people with unclaimed property valued at more than $100 whose last known addresses are in southern Idaho. To check for your name, visit yourmoney.idaho.gov or call 877-388-2942 or 208-332-2942.
ALBION
Brackenbury Brandon Dvm
BELLEVUE
Consuelo Castro
BLISS
Richard Allen Razee
BUHL
Mr And Mrs Scott Bowers
BURLEY
Coors Brewing Company
Motion Motors Inc
Anna F Wolfe
Decd Robert John Ray
CAREY
Charles Williams
DECLO
Scott T Denning
GOODING
Clarence Huber and Sons Inc
Hazel Booker
HAGERMAN
Internment Natl Monument
HAILEY
Les Schwab
Pace Electric
Conrad Casser
HAZELTON
Keith Gentry
HEYBURN
Alan / Goodman Tom Johnson
Rachel R Garcia
JEROME
Apolinar Acuna
Chase Callen
Days Inn Jerome
Joe Avilacarol Sperry
KETCHUM
Capital Sage
Dean and Patric Nichols
Koth Sports Physical T
Michael A Jordan
Sun Valley Stone Inc
Trailview Condominium Ketchum
PAUL
Kris and Debbie Lindstrom
Linda West
RUPERT
Andy Watkins
Darlene J Parker
Jack M Harman
SHOSHONE
Joseph O’rorke
Joseph M Hampton
Juan Hernandez
SUN VALLEY
Robert L Jr Parrish
TWIN FALLS
Angela A Lara
Army Egersdorf
Estate Of Eugene G Stacey
Paul D Sligar
Paul Lillian Welch
Read Chelsea Starr
Sharon Sligar
Sonia E Rodriguez
Stephanie M Sligar
Steven D Fields
Steven Newton
Ty W Mcfarland
