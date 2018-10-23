Try 1 month for 99¢
Unclaimed Property
(Courtesy photo)

Angela A Lara of Twin Falls and Conrad Casser of Hailey have unclaimed property. It’s money in some form, and the state wants to give it back.

The Idaho Treasurer’s Office provided this sampling of people with unclaimed property valued at more than $100 whose last known addresses are in southern Idaho. To check for your name, visit yourmoney.idaho.gov or call 877-388-2942 or 208-332-2942.

ALBION

Brackenbury Brandon Dvm

BELLEVUE

Consuelo Castro

BLISS

Richard Allen Razee

BUHL

Mr And Mrs Scott Bowers

BURLEY

Coors Brewing Company

Motion Motors Inc

Anna F Wolfe

Decd Robert John Ray

CAREY

Charles Williams

DECLO

Scott T Denning

GOODING

Clarence Huber and Sons Inc

Hazel Booker

HAGERMAN

Internment Natl Monument

HAILEY

Les Schwab

Pace Electric

Conrad Casser

HAZELTON

Keith Gentry

HEYBURN

Alan / Goodman Tom Johnson

Rachel R Garcia

JEROME

Apolinar Acuna

Chase Callen

Days Inn Jerome

Joe Avilacarol Sperry

KETCHUM

Capital Sage

Dean and Patric Nichols

Koth Sports Physical T

Michael A Jordan

Sun Valley Stone Inc

Trailview Condominium Ketchum 

PAUL

Kris and Debbie Lindstrom

Linda West

RUPERT

Andy Watkins

Darlene J Parker

Jack M Harman

SHOSHONE

Joseph O’rorke

Joseph M Hampton

Juan Hernandez

SUN VALLEY

Robert L Jr Parrish

TWIN FALLS

Angela A Lara

Army Egersdorf

Estate Of Eugene G Stacey

Paul D Sligar

Paul Lillian Welch

Read Chelsea Starr

Sharon Sligar

Sonia E Rodriguez

Stephanie M Sligar

Steven D Fields

Steven Newton

Ty W Mcfarland

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments