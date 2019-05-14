Lopez Camerin of Burley and Eileen K. Vavold of Twin Falls have unclaimed property. It’s money in some form, and the state wants to give it back.
The Idaho Treasurer’s Office provided this sampling of people and businesses with unclaimed property valued at more than $100 whose last known addresses are in southern Idaho.
To check for your name, visit yourmoney.idaho.gov or call 877-388-2942 or 208-332-2942.
BUHL
Paul Jaiswal
BURLEY
Alberta Anderson
Lopez Camerin
Royal M. Lowder
HAGERMAN
Sixsco
HAILEY
Berta Regalado
Caron L. Halle
Don E. Smith
Francis Livingston
J.W. Iron
John A. Cavanaugh
Leah M. Wise
Martha Avala
River Grove Ranch Homeowners Association
HEYBURN
Jose Alvarado
JEROME
Jon Nauta
Linda Mendoza
Rana M. Lugardo
Rocky Springs Truck Center
Valley Co-ops Inc.
KETCHUM
Brooke E. Anderson
Matthiesen Grandchildren
Mazzola/Drew, MDM
Renaissance
Tobias Wilson
PAUL
Heather Austin
SHOSHONE
Kiri Goldberg
Kiri S. Portrait, DBA
Randy Hamaker
SUN VALLEY
Angel L. Campos
Evan Wean
William R. Burks
TWIN FALLS
Andrews Auto Inc.
David Gallaugher
Dillen Garcia
Eileen K. Vavold
Eleodoro Jr. Lopez
Harold Magnes
Jeffrey W. Flatt
Jennifer Mitgang
K.C. Monrow
Laurie Lyn Todd
Robert N. Mitgang
Sawtooth Satellite
Steven Mitgang
USNB
Wendy L. Ramirez
Y Cruz Tomas Cruz
WENDELL
Ernesto V. Garcia
Kenneth Belez
