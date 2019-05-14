{{featured_button_text}}
Unclaimed Property
(Courtesy photo)

Lopez Camerin of Burley and Eileen K. Vavold of Twin Falls have unclaimed property. It’s money in some form, and the state wants to give it back.

The Idaho Treasurer’s Office provided this sampling of people and businesses with unclaimed property valued at more than $100 whose last known addresses are in southern Idaho.

To check for your name, visit yourmoney.idaho.gov or call 877-388-2942 or 208-332-2942.

BUHL

Paul Jaiswal

BURLEY

Alberta Anderson

Lopez Camerin

Royal M. Lowder

HAGERMAN

Sixsco

HAILEY

Berta Regalado

Caron L. Halle

Don E. Smith

Francis Livingston

J.W. Iron

John A. Cavanaugh

Leah M. Wise

Martha Avala

River Grove Ranch Homeowners Association

HEYBURN

Jose Alvarado

JEROME

Jon Nauta

Linda Mendoza

Rana M. Lugardo

Rocky Springs Truck Center

Valley Co-ops Inc.

KETCHUM

Brooke E. Anderson

Matthiesen Grandchildren

Mazzola/Drew, MDM

Renaissance

Tobias Wilson

PAUL

Heather Austin

SHOSHONE

Kiri Goldberg

Kiri S. Portrait, DBA

Randy Hamaker

SUN VALLEY

Angel L. Campos

Evan Wean

William R. Burks

TWIN FALLS

Andrews Auto Inc.

David Gallaugher

Dillen Garcia

Eileen K. Vavold

Eleodoro Jr. Lopez

Harold Magnes

Jeffrey W. Flatt

Jennifer Mitgang

K.C. Monrow

Laurie Lyn Todd

Robert N. Mitgang

Sawtooth Satellite

Steven Mitgang

USNB

Wendy L. Ramirez

Y Cruz Tomas Cruz

WENDELL

Ernesto V. Garcia

Kenneth Belez

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments