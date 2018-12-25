Tess E Dahlgren of Ketchum and Victor Quinonez of Hagerman have unclaimed property. It’s money in some form, and the state wants to give it back.
The Idaho Treasurer’s Office provided this sampling of people with unclaimed property valued at more than $100 whose last known addresses are in southern Idaho. To check for your name, visit yourmoney.idaho.gov or call 877-388-2942 or 208-332-2942.
BURLEY
Leonard Schenk
Maria N Fitzhugh
Miroslave Sotelo
DECLO
Christine Speluis for Est of Bruce Mille
GOODING
Estate of Jean Lejardi
Filemon Cordova
Geraldine B Trosper
HAGERMAN
Inga M Oscar
Victor Quinonez
KETCHUM
Britta S Hubbard
Bryan S Bray
Cairde Group
Dana J Hollinger
Daniel Judd
Mark Sullivan
Ozzies Shoes
Robert G Stevens
Tess E Dahlgren
Victor Carlson
Woody Cain
PAUL
Robert Williams
Rod Patterson
RICHFIELD
Brianna Erwin
RUPERT
Brent A Van Every
Emma A Van Every
George Argenbright
Kerri L Holley
Kyle Christopher Mundy
SUN VALLEY
Anne M Bryant
Barbara Crandlemire
Shirley A Renick
THREE CREEK
Steven L Aslett
TWIN FALLS
H M Dist Inc
Pedersen & Whitehead
Professional Truck Driving
St Luke S Magic Valley Regional Med Ct
State Of Idaho DHW
Mark Alan Umpleby
Michael D Loveday
Network Interpreting Service Inc
Paige Loosli Amanda
Rose M Lucker
Steve Johnson
Steven K Joy L Trowbridge
Trinity Hubbs
Vernon and Gerald Seabolt
WENDELL
Antonio Cabrera
Hipolito Castillo
Javier Cotera
Max Rojas
