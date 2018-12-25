Try 1 month for 99¢
Unclaimed Property
(Courtesy photo)

Tess E Dahlgren of Ketchum and Victor Quinonez of Hagerman have unclaimed property. It’s money in some form, and the state wants to give it back.

The Idaho Treasurer’s Office provided this sampling of people with unclaimed property valued at more than $100 whose last known addresses are in southern Idaho. To check for your name, visit yourmoney.idaho.gov or call 877-388-2942 or 208-332-2942.

BURLEY

Leonard Schenk

Maria N Fitzhugh

Miroslave Sotelo

DECLO

Christine Speluis for Est of Bruce Mille

GOODING

Estate of Jean Lejardi

Filemon Cordova

Geraldine B Trosper

HAGERMAN

Inga M Oscar

Victor Quinonez

KETCHUM

Britta S Hubbard

Bryan S Bray

Cairde Group

Dana J Hollinger

Daniel Judd

Mark Sullivan

Ozzies Shoes

Robert G Stevens

Tess E Dahlgren

Victor Carlson

Woody Cain

PAUL

Robert Williams

Rod Patterson

RICHFIELD

Brianna Erwin

RUPERT

Brent A Van Every

Emma A Van Every

George Argenbright

Kerri L Holley

Kyle Christopher Mundy

SUN VALLEY

Anne M Bryant

Barbara Crandlemire

Shirley A Renick

THREE CREEK

Steven L Aslett

TWIN FALLS

H M Dist Inc

Pedersen & Whitehead

Professional Truck Driving

St Luke S Magic Valley Regional Med Ct

State Of Idaho DHW

Mark Alan Umpleby

Michael D Loveday

Network Interpreting Service Inc

Paige Loosli Amanda

Rose M Lucker

Steve Johnson

Steven K Joy L Trowbridge

Trinity Hubbs

Vernon and Gerald Seabolt

WENDELL

Antonio Cabrera

Hipolito Castillo

Javier Cotera

Max Rojas

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments