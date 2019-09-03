JEROME — Linda Helms was recently chosen for the Jerome Chamber of Commerce Lifetime Achievement Award.
Helms will be honored at the Chamber Luncheon in March with Chief Justice Roger Burdick of the Idaho Supreme Court present.
Helms is the curator of the Jerome County Historical Society Museums. She has been a member of the society for 30 years and instrumental in helping preserve the history of Jerome County through volunteering at the museums, assisting with gathering oral and written histories of local residents — including her family which came to the area in 1909. Helms has compiled, written and published three local historical books: “History of the Randy Hayes Memorial Jerome County Search and Rescue,” “Jerome: a Pictorial History of the Town and County” and “Jerome County Centennial: 100 years of Jerome County.” Her next historical work will be the early history of Jerome County dairies. She has written the Jerome County Historical Society monthly newsletter for the past 15 years.
Helms has been a member of Jerome American Legion Auxiliary Unit 46 for most of her life — serving in unit and district offices. She has also been involved in Jerome City Centennial, Friends of Jerome Public Library, Jerome Civic Club and on the reunion committee for Jerome High School Class of 1966.
As a member of Idaho Writer’s League for 30 years and holding local and state offices, Helms encourages other local writers with critiques and editing. Her manuscripts, both fiction and non-fiction, have been published in Grit Magazine, IDAHO magazine and several local anthologies. They have won awards in several writing contests. Her newest anthology is “Tales From Magic Valley Authors — Twin Falls Chapter Idaho Writer’s League.”
