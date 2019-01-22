TWIN FALLS — The Southern Idaho Association of Health Underwriters, an organization of health insurance agents, brokers and professionals, recently installed its 2018-2019 board.
Colby Fiala was installed as SIAHU president. She has been in the insurance industry since 2002. Fiala is one of the partners at Magic Valley Insurance. She is a member of the National Health Underwriters Association and has served in many roles for both the Idaho state chapter and southern Idaho local health underwriters. Fiala currently resides in Filer.
“Local agents and brokers serve as a source of truth about healthcare coverage that links the needs of citizens, business and policymakers to create a healthy more fiscally responsible American healthcare system,” Fiala said in a statement.
The new board also includes:
- Rhonda Bartholomew — president-elect, Hub International, Twin Falls
- Guy Stubbs — past-president/communications, Hall and Associates, Jerome
- Sue Stokesberry — secretary, Hub International, Twin Falls
- David Wilcox — treasurer, Magic Valley Insurance, Twin Falls
- Alma Tyree — awards, Hub International, Twin Falls
- Ryan Heider — membership/retention chair, Magic Valley Insurance, Twin Falls
- Jeremy Watson — media relations, Magic Valley Insurance, Twin Falls
- Brett Thomas — website, Magic Valley Insurance, Twin Falls
- Steve Moore — professional development, Blue Cross of Idaho, Twin Falls
- Jose Blanco — HUPAC, Aflac, Twin Falls
- Laura Drake — legislative, Laura Drake Insurance & Financial Services, Twin Falls
For more information, go to nahu.org.
