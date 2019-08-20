RUPERT — Carrie Harwood and Juanita Villa have been promoted at D.L. Evans Bank.
Harwood has taken the position of senior vice president compliance officer. She has 28 years of banking experience and has been with D.L. Evans since 1998.
Harwood earned her bachelor's degree in finance from Montana State University in Billings, Montana. She is a member of the Minico Booster Club.
Villa has been promoted to the position of assistant vice president mortgage sales manager for the Mini-Cassia and Wood River areas. She has 13 years of banking experience and has been with D.L. Evans Bank since 2011.
Villa attended the College of Southern Idaho. She is a member of the Rupert Rotary Club, Mini-Cassia Association of Realtors, Chamber of Commerce and the Paul Elementary School PTO. In her free time, Villa loves spending time with her family and friends. She can be reached in the office at 208-677-5234 or on her cell phone at 208-312-4208.
