TWIN FALLS — Tara Hansen is the new owner of the Kitchen Tune-Up of Twin Falls franchise. She has been the business' sales and business manager for a year.

After 22 years, Noel and Donna Erickson are retiring from the franchise.

"We are confident that you can trust Tara to continue our excellent service," Noel Erickson said in a statement. "And you can be assured that the quality of work will not lessen as our son Steven, who has been our project manager and lead workman for many years, will continue working for Tara."

"We plan to stay right here in Twin Falls. I look forward to having even more time for my Magic Valley Toastmasters Club as well as relaxing, reading and doing volunteer work," Donna Erickson said in a statement.

With its patented one-day tune-up, Kitchen Tune-Up specializes in refacing cabinets with new doors and reconditioning cabinets and other interior wood. The franchise provides a full range of kitchen services, from full kitchen remodels to small jobs like changing a cabinet over a new refrigerator or adding pulls or roll-out shelves.

Hansen can be reached for a free consultation at 208-316-0983.

