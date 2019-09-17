BURLEY — The Hampton Inn Burley will welcome local dignitaries to celebrate the property’s grand opening Sept. 24 at 560 Hampton Drive. The event will include a ribbon-cutting ceremony, food, entertainment, prizes, trip giveaways and a tour of the property.
“The grand opening celebration is the culmination of many months of hard work and collaboration with city officials to bring Hampton Inn Burley to life,” general manager Lindsey Scott said in a statement. “It is incredibly rewarding to have the unwavering support of the community and our local leadership, and we want to thank them for helping to make this project possible.”
The new hotel offers guests amenities including free hot breakfast, complimentary Wi-Fi and a 24-hour fitness center. Each guestroom includes HDTV, free in-room movie channels and a coffee maker.
Hampton Inn Burley is part of Hilton Honors, the guest-loyalty program for Hilton’s 17 distinct hotel brands. Hilton Honors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access to instant benefits including a flexible payment slider that allows members to choose nearly any combination of points and money to book a stay, an exclusive member discount that can’t be found anywhere else and free standard Wi-Fi. Members also enjoy popular digital tools available exclusively through the Hilton Honors mobile app where members can check-in, choose their room and access it using a digital key.
To make a reservation, call 208-878-7040 or go to hamptoninn3.hilton.com/en/hotels/idaho/hampton-inn-burley-BYIHXHX/index.html.
