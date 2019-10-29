TWIN FALLS — Greg Wills has been selected as one of 49 nominees for the 2020 Time Dealer of the Year award.
Wills, 67, was chosen to represent the Idaho Automobile Dealers Association in the national competition. The winner will be recognized at the 103rd annual National Automobile Dealers Association Show on Feb. 15 in Las Vegas.
“Our Wills dealership has been a mainstay in Twin Falls since 1946,” Wills said in a statement. “What’s most rewarding is being able to give back to the community that has supported our business and helped it grow for more than 70 years.”
After earning a business degree from Boise State University in 1974, Wills joined the dealership, which was founded by his grandfather, father and uncle as Wills Motor Co. selling Nash cars. Over the years, different lines were added to the dealership, including Toyota in 1965. In 1991, the Wills family became a single-point Toyota dealer.
Wills gained experience in different areas of the dealership before becoming dealer principal in 2008. He and his cousin Chris Wills own the business today, and his son Hank is the next generation to join the company.
Wills has served on the board of directors for the Idaho Automobile Dealers Association since 2006 and the College of Southern Idaho Foundation from 2008 to 2014.
Dealers are nominated by the executives of state and metro dealer associations around the country. The award is sponsored by Time in association with Ally Financial and in cooperation with the National Automobile Dealers Association. A panel of faculty members from the Tauber Institute for Global Operations at the University of Michigan will select one finalist from each of the four association regions and one national Dealer of the Year. Three finalists will receive an additional $5,000 for their favorite charities, and the winner will receive an additional $10,000 to give to charity. Ally Financial will also contribute $1,000 to each nominee’s nonprofit of choice.
