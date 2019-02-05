Try 1 month for 99¢

BOISE — Gov. Brad Little appointed two new members to the Idaho Travel Council: Michael O'Brien of Moscow, representing Region 2, and Patrick Morandi of Meridian, representing Region 3.

In addition to these new appointments, Shawn Barigar of Twin Falls, Region 4, and Mike Fitzpatrick of Sun Valley, Region 7, were both reappointed for three-year terms on the ITC.

O'Brien has 20 years of experience centered on the hotel and hospitality industry. Morandi has been actively involved in the family entertainment industry for 27 years.

The Idaho Travel Council's primary purpose is to advise the Idaho Department of Commerce-Tourism Development activities and programs. The council also awards grants to applicants of the Idaho Regional Travel and Convention Grant Program. Additionally, council members work closely with tourism organizations and businesses in Idaho on viable marketing opportunities and ways to represent their interests to state government.

For a full list of the eight council members, go to commerce.idaho.gov/tourism-resources/idaho-travel-council.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments