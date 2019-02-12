It’s that time of year for many, gathering your documents, putting them in order and filing your taxes. But a phone call from an alleged “IRS agent” telling you that you owe back taxes, or your information is wrong can really throw you for a loop.
These scam calls often threaten if the consumer doesn’t comply, they could face arrest and fines. In another version, scammers claim they are issuing tax refunds and ask for personal information to send the refund. That information can later be used for identity theft. Scammers also use this approach to target college students by claiming a “federal student tax” has not been paid.
These impostors often go to great lengths to appear real. These impostors may give a fake badge number and name. Caller ID may make the call appear to be coming from Washington, D.C. These callers sometimes even follow up with an email, using the IRS logo, colors and official-sounding language. In many instances these scams start with a serious and official sounding “robocall” recording.
Tips to spot this scam:
- Pressure to act — Scammers typically try to push consumers action before they have time to think. The IRS always gives consumers the chance to ask questions or appeal what’s owed. Also, the first contact will always be by mail, not phone or email.
- Non-traditional payments — The scammers will insist that payments be made by wire transfer, prepaid debit card or other non-traditional payment method. These methods are largely untraceable and non-reversible. The IRS will never demand immediate payment, require a specific form of payment or ask for credit card or debt card numbers over the phone.
So as W-2s start arriving in the mail, stay alert and follow these safe tax tips:
- Hire a BBB accredited tax preparer. Beware of preparers who guarantee high value tax returns. It’s a huge red flag if they are making promises before even starting your paperwork. And be cautious of preparers who tell you that you need to obtain other services from them in order for them to complete your taxes.
- Shred all documents with personal information before throwing them away. Tax information is highly sensitive and needs to be protected.
- Electronically send in your taxes or personally deliver your tax information to the post office.
- Avoid giving out your social security number.
- Finally, know that if the IRS is reaching out to you, it will be by postal mail. Not by phone, email or social media.
For more information about these possible cons or how to recognize them go to bbb.org.
