Gooding bank manager to retire

GOODING — The manager of the Gooding Zions Bank branch is retiring after 17 years at the bank.

Vern Eames’ banking career began in 1978 at First Interstate Bank. He joined Zions Bank in 2003 as a commercial loan officer. One year later, he was promoted to Gooding branch manager. During his career, Eames has served consumer, commercial and agricultural clients in Gooding, Lincoln, Camas, Elmore and Butte counties.

Clients and community members are invited to visit the branch at 502 Main St. during the week of April 26 to enjoy refreshments and visit with Eames.

“Vern has always maintained strong ties to our clients and to the communities we serve,” said Merri Johnson, Zions Banks’ eastern Idaho region president. “Under his leadership, our Gooding team helped many farmers process Paycheck Protection Loans this year, helping them retain land that has been in their family for generations.”

In his retirement, Eames and his wife plan to travel, maintain their small ranch and continue to train horses.

