Giving in times of disaster: BBB outlines 5 details to consider

By nature, Americans tend to be generous. Amidst a pandemic and economic uncertainty, charitable contributions topped a record-breaking $471.4 billion in 2020, according to the Giving USA Report. Of that staggering total, $324.1 billion was contributed by individual donors (and a very generous MacKenzie Scott). Even in our own times of need, Americans prove to be ready and willing to support others seeking relief.

Whether you’ve watched the news daily or only skimmed headlines on social media recently, you’ve likely heard about the chaos resulting from the American withdrawal of troops in Afghanistan, the devastating 7.2 magnitude earthquake in Haiti, fallout from Hurricane Ida, and the wildfires burning millions of acres across California and the Northwest. Every new disaster headline tugs at our heartstrings and drives many of us to do what we do best — help.

Even if all you have to give is $5, your gift will make a greater impact if you take a few minutes to research before submitting your donation. Here are a few things to keep in mind about disaster response efforts:

Presence.