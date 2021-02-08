 Skip to main content
Giltner Transportation receives award from Tyson
Chris Naing drives truck

Driver Chiris Naing pulls away from the gas pumps to make room for other trucks before picking up his paycheck Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at Giltner Trucking LLC near Jerome.

 DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS

JEROME — Giltner Transportation has been awarded a 2020 Premier Carrier Award by Tyson Foods, one of the world’s largest food companies. Each year, Tyson Foods recognizes a small group of its carriers that consistently deliver the highest level of excellence in customer service, communication, safety, and innovation, Giltner said in a statement.

“We are honored to have received this award from Tyson Foods,” said Greg Paulson, CEO of Giltner Transportation. “I would like to thank Mark Durfee, the General Manager of Giltner Transportation for the close relationship that he has built with Tyson Foods, as well as all of our drivers and the entire Jerome team for all of the hard work that went into making this possible”.

For more than 30 years, Giltner Transportation has offered over the road refrigerated transportation through a combined fleet of over 250 trucks and 300 trailers. They specialize in time and temperature-sensitive products such as fresh produce and meat.

Giltner Transportation has a separate sister company, Giltner Logistics, in Twin Falls. Giltner Logistics is a third-party logistics provider that provides transportation solutions for its customers.

