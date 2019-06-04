TWIN FALLS — Patricia Bernal is a mortgage loan officer at Idaho Central Credit Union. She has been with the credit union since 2005 and in her current position since March.
Though born in New Mexico, Bernal was raised in Idaho. She enjoys spending time with her husband of 18 years and their three children. Together they enjoy fishing, hunting, camping, boating and wake-boarding. They love the outdoors.
Contact Bernal at 208-644-7992 or email pbernal@iccu.com.
