TWIN FALLS — Just getting your business started? Get help with taxes and other essentials at a free class offered by the Idaho State Tax Commission and the U.S. Small Business Administration.

Local "Business Basics" class times are:

  • Ketchum — 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Ketchum Innovation Center, 180 Sixth St. W.

  • Twin Falls — 9 to 11 a.m. Oct. 23 at City Hall, 203 Main Ave. E.

  • Jerome — 1 to 3 p.m. Oct. 23 at Con Paulos Chevrolet, 251 E. Frontage Road S.

"Business Basics" will focus on registering a new business, applying for tax permits, basic accounting and marketing, tips for completing income tax withholding and sales tax returns, tax issues for employers and retailers, the value of a business plan, tips on how to get financing and information on available business resources.

To sign up for the class or for information, email sherry.briscoe@tax.idaho.gov.

