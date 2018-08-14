Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Idaho Power lineman
Journeyman lineman Kris Newberry, of Idaho Power Co., changes out the cross beam on a power line pole Aug. 22, 2017 in Kimberly.

 PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS FILE

BOISE — Idaho Power business customers can get a free energy-saving kit delivered directly to their company.

Kits are available for offices and small businesses, restaurants and retailers.

Items in the kits vary depending on business type. Free items range from LED lights to aerators and smart power strips.

To start saving money, customers can call 1-800-632-6605 or go to idahopower.com/energyadvisor to talk to an Idaho Power energy advisor.

Customers in Idaho and Oregon with active business accounts are eligible.

For more information, go to idahopower.com/businesskit.

