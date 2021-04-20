Fox News called him socialist. Rush said he’d fail. What $70K minimum-wage CEO says now

“I grew up listening to Rush Limbaugh from 10 to 1 every day,” Price told the Statesman. “I grew up believing that if the political party I liked had complete power over everything, then the world would be a utopia.”

He altered his business model after a 32-year-old Gravity Payments phone tech earning $35,000 a year in 2011 told Price he wasn’t earning enough to lead a decent life. Initially stung by criticism that he was getting rich at his employees’ expense, Price gave his workers 20% raises for each of the next three years before launching his $70,000 minimum wage.

Two years ago, Price opened an office in Boise for a small Idaho company he had bought three years earlier, ChargeItPro. Over four years, he phased in the same $70,000 wage for the workers.

At the beginning of the pandemic, Gravity Payments’ $4 million monthly revenue plummeted by half. Price cut his salary to zero. Ten other executives also agreed to work for free, while 24 others said they would work for half their salary.

All of Gravity’s 210 workers in Seattle and Boise volunteered to take cuts of 5% to 10%. Without the cuts, the company would have been forced to lay off 40 workers.