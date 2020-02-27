Food hall to open this summer in downtown Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS — One of the nation’s fastest-growing trends, food halls, is coming to Twin Falls. 2nd South Market, slated to open this summer, will be housed in the historic 1926 downtown Twin Falls building formerly occupied by the Salvation Army. 2nd South Market will be the first Opportunity Zone project to open in Idaho and the state’s third Opportunity Zone investment.
Opportunity Zones were established in the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act to encourage long-term investment in low-income communities through tax breaks.
Kelsar Property owners Dave and Lisa Buddecke are gutting and remodeling the 94-year-old building to expose original wood ceilings/trusses, windows and doors. At Second Avenue South and Hansen Street, the 13,000-square-foot indoor area will house several food vendors in a large open space concept. The 14,700-square-foot outdoor fenced space will be open during summer and fall for additional outdoor seating, private events, open-air markets and corn hole games. A stage is planned for live music and other amenities.
Initial vendors include Smokey Bone BBQ, Wild Sage Baking Co. featuring Cloverleaf Creamery Ice Cream, and The Tap Room — a bar built with repurposed original wood from the building — which plans to feature Idaho craft beer and wine. Other vendors will be announced.
The building’s location in an Opportunity Zone was vital to Kelsar Properties’ final decision to purchase the property.
“We’ve had a vision over the past several years to build a food hall concept in Twin Falls,” Dave Buddecke said. “The long-term tax incentive we would realize to purchase this building in an Opportunity Zone really helped to seal the deal for us. It’s a win for our investment and supports our business model as well as Twin Falls’ economy."
The size and layout of the building with both indoor and outdoor space on a single level offered Kelsar Properties the possibility to make their food hall vision a reality.
“This old building offered us a great opportunity to restore a historical structure and develop Idaho’s first food hall,” Lisa Buddecke said. “We’re thrilled that 2nd South Market’s local tenants will be our partners in adding more vibrancy to historic downtown Twin Falls."
“2nd South Market is an essential third space after home and work that establishes a sense of belonging in Twin Falls," said Nathan Murray, Twin Falls economic development director. "It is important to have that location you can go to and engage in good conversation and activity. This new venue will go a long way to fortify downtown as a neighborhood for residents and visitors alike."
For more information: lisa@kelsarproperties.com