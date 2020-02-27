Food hall to open this summer in downtown Twin Falls

“We’ve had a vision over the past several years to build a food hall concept in Twin Falls,” Dave Buddecke said. “The long-term tax incentive we would realize to purchase this building in an Opportunity Zone really helped to seal the deal for us. It’s a win for our investment and supports our business model as well as Twin Falls’ economy."

The size and layout of the building with both indoor and outdoor space on a single level offered Kelsar Properties the possibility to make their food hall vision a reality.

“This old building offered us a great opportunity to restore a historical structure and develop Idaho’s first food hall,” Lisa Buddecke said. “We’re thrilled that 2nd South Market’s local tenants will be our partners in adding more vibrancy to historic downtown Twin Falls."

“2nd South Market is an essential third space after home and work that establishes a sense of belonging in Twin Falls," said Nathan Murray, Twin Falls economic development director. "It is important to have that location you can go to and engage in good conversation and activity. This new venue will go a long way to fortify downtown as a neighborhood for residents and visitors alike."

For more information: lisa@kelsarproperties.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0