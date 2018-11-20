Try 1 month for $3
Jason Meyerhoeffer, president and CEO of First Federal, presents a check for $15,000 to Rebecca Wildman, executive director of Business Plus Inc., at the Southern Idaho Economic Development Organization Summit.

 COURTESY OF MARJORIE MCBRIDE

TWIN FALLS — In continuation of First Federal’s support of Business Plus Inc., the bank donated $15,000 to the institution.

Since its 1987 inception, Business Plus — in partnership with the Southern Idaho Economic Development Organization — has helped bring more than 50 new companies to Southern Idaho.

“First Federal is very committed to economic development in the Magic Valley, and we believe that investing in Business Plus Inc. is one of the most effective things we can do to support that effort,” First Federal Bank President and CEO Jason Meyerhoeffer said in a statement.”We also strongly support SIEDO’s regional approach to economic development. The proof is in the investment and quality jobs that have come to our region over the past few years.”

Since 1987, direct grants from Business Plus have totaled more than $2 million. It is estimated that 1,925 direct jobs were created, and more than 5,000 indirect jobs resulted. Some well-known companies like Chobani, Clif Bar, Novalex/Hilex-Poly, Dot Foods and Fabri-Kal have settled in the area due to the efforts of Business Plus and SIEDO.

“First Federal has always been involved in Business Plus, and we’ve been fortunate to have Alan (Horner) and Jason’s leadership to help,” Business Plus Executive Director Rebecca Wildman said in a statement. “Alan and Jason now serve on the SIEDO Executive Committee and help guide the organization.”

