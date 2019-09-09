{{featured_button_text}}
Career Fair

People visit booths at the Times-News career fair at Canyon Crest Dining & Event Center on Wednesday in Twin Falls.

 STEPHEN REISS, TIMES-NEWS

TWIN FALLS — It’s a job seeker’s market right now in the Magic Valley. In Twin Falls County, unemployment sits at a low 2.9% as of July.

And for those seeking a job, or thinking about making a change, there’s an event on Tuesday that could provide a new opportunity.

The Times-News is hosting a southern Idaho hiring fair Tuesday from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Red Lion Hotel in Twin Falls.

“If you’re looking for a new career, or even a new path, you should come to this hiring fair,” Times-News sales representative Amy Packham said.

The following businesses and organizations will be in attendance, among others:

Amalgamated Sugar

WDB

Townsquare Media

Smithfield

Lithia & CJD of Twin

BBSI

Clear Springs Food

TF Dept of Labor

College of Southern Idaho

C3 Connect

Idaho State Police

