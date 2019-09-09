TWIN FALLS — It’s a job seeker’s market right now in the Magic Valley. In Twin Falls County, unemployment sits at a low 2.9% as of July.
And for those seeking a job, or thinking about making a change, there’s an event on Tuesday that could provide a new opportunity.
The Times-News is hosting a southern Idaho hiring fair Tuesday from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Red Lion Hotel in Twin Falls.
“If you’re looking for a new career, or even a new path, you should come to this hiring fair,” Times-News sales representative Amy Packham said.
The following businesses and organizations will be in attendance, among others:
Amalgamated Sugar
WDB
Townsquare Media
Smithfield
Lithia & CJD of Twin
BBSI
Clear Springs Food
TF Dept of Labor
College of Southern Idaho
C3 Connect
Idaho State Police
