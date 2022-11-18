Filling the talent pipeline: Business Plus annual meeting offers a look at labor data

TWIN FALLS — Virtually every segment of the economy has been touched in some way by the current workforce shortage.

To put national workforce trends into perspective for the local economy, Business Plus' annual meeting featured a keynote address by a workforce labor data specialist, who dug in to national trends and presented some information on how businesses can better recruit and retain workers.

More than 100 members of the business, government and economic development community attended the meeting Thursday afternoon at Stone House & Co. in Twin Falls. It was the fourth event the organization held this year, continuing the theme of filling gaps in the talent pipeline.

The annual meeting was a chance to bring together a huge range of people who are interested in improving the economic opportunities in the region, Business Plus director Rebecca Wildman said.

"I really try to pay attention to who can come, and try to reach out to those who I think would really benefit from the information," Wildman said. "To have this variety of people coming together is just so cool in my opinion.

"And then to get that big of a group all on the same page with the same information, it adds to the synergy of Team Southern Idaho."

Southern Idaho Economic Development puts the 'O' back in its name

Jan Rogers, Interim Director of Southern Idaho Economic Development announced a significant reboot to the institution, namely, they put the "O" back in the name, restoring SIED to SIEDO. The "O" stands for Organization, and SIEDO has achieved a goal 21-years in the making by officially receiving a nonprofit designation.

The original plan for SIED, according the the memorandum of understanding signed in 2001, was to get established as a nonprofit. After a few detours, that goal is a reality 21 years later.

"If you think the last 20 years was great, I think we haven't seen anything yet," Rogers said. "I think the next 20 years is going to be better."

Rogers was a SEIDO founding executive of SEIDO from 2001 to 2015. She was appointed interim director in January 2022, and, along with an interim board of directors, set about reassessing the organization's scope and focus.

The organization had been in a transition for several months. For years, the emphasis of SEID changed and broadened, becoming more focused in community development and attracting talent, Rogers said. The group started to lose some of the focus on their main goal. attraction, and because of that, Rogers said, they had started to lose some of the focus on their main goal.

"Southern Idaho Economic Development was created to bring all of those resources together to give us a bigger voice to market our region for large industrial and commercial projects," Rogers said of the original mission of SEID. "We decided to go back to the original premise."

Southern Idaho Economic Development has a new interim executive director SIED has been without an executive director since November. An interim director was just picked.

With a nine-member board made up of members of Business Plus, representatives from five south-central Idaho counties and representatives of the College of Southern Idaho, SEIDO will work to establish a strategic direction.

"This organization has been kind of a catalyst for the region," Rogers said. "I'm excited that SIEDO is on this road and that we've got the leadership we've got in place."

Where will the workers come from? Keynote speaker digs in to labor market mata

From delayed construction, to home construction, food workers, health care and education, virtually every industry has been hampered by the labor shortage and its effects are felt everywhere.

Although it coincides nicely with the COVID-19 pandemic, according to keynote speaker Nathan Foss, this labor shortage was predictable as early as 2002, when the Baby Boomer generation began entering retirement age. Because subsequent generations were not as large, there were less people to take the place of departing workers.

"We didn't have enough people to fill our open jobs before COVID happened," Foss said. "We talk about workforce shortage, we can blame COVID, we can blame the 'lazy generation,' whatever we want to say, this was coming already. We already had a problem before COVID even happened."

The solutions to labor shortages, Foss said, was manifold: Business owners could enhance their efforts for worker retention, and that doesn't always mean more money. Foss showed that while wages were a top priority for more than 70% of Boomers, millennials listed more desirable hours, remote work, and less stress as more important than wages.

"Non-wage incentives have become more and more important with younger generations," Foss said.

Looking to the numbers to see trends in workforce participation can be useful in developing strategies to get and keep workers, Foss said.

"When you are looking at labor force shortages the people being impacted by it are the businesses," he said. "They can't find the workers they need. Whether it's the low-skilled jobs or its the jobs for people with higher education — whatever it might be — there's a shortage all around, and so the businesses are the ones that are struggling."

Business leaders are better served by looking at labor data to understand what's happening, and where to find workers, Foss said.

"Realistically, probably the people that are going to fill this labor gap aren't on LinkedIn; they are people on (recruitment sites)," Foss said. "You need to find those disengaged labor force — the ex-military, the ex-cons, people with mental health problems. There's a huge opportunity and we aren't capturing them at all."