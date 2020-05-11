Federal money should help Magic Valley airports stay alive even though air travel has dried up

TWIN FALLS — Passenger numbers are down 90% at the Joslin Field, Magic Valley Regional Airport. The Friedman Memorial Airport in Hailey has seen a 98% decrease in travelers. Each of the airports is down to one daily flight to Salt Lake City.
“Often we’ll struggle to get 10 or 12 people,” Joslin Field Manager Bill Carberry said.
But even though air travel has all but disappeared, the Magic Valley’s two biggest airports should be able to weather the COVID-19 pandemic thanks to U.S. Department of Transportation grants.
“By no means are we in a position of insolvency or anything,” Carberry said. “The CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act) grants go a long way toward providing some of that relief.”
Magic Valley airports by the numbers
A couple of weeks ago, the U.S. Department of Transportation announced that $10 billion would be distributed in grants to airports around the country as part of the CARES Act. The Joslin Field, Magic Valley Regional Airport received $1,193,730, while the Friedman Memorial Airport received $18,476,130. The Boise airport received $18,930,039.
Smaller airports, such as those in Gooding, Jerome, Buhl, Burley and Jackpot received either $20,000 or $30,000 each.
Those grants aren’t necessarily in proportion to the airports’ budgets. For example, the Boise airport saw 1.9 million enplanements (departing passengers) in 2018. The Friedman Memorial Airport saw 93,280. The Hailey airport had about 200,000 total passengers last year, compared to 87,000 in Twin Falls.
Friedman Memorial Airport Manager Chris Pomeroy noted that the Hailey airport has the second-largest economic impact of any airport in Idaho, contributing $305 million annually to the state economy according to a 2019 Idaho Transportation Department Aero Airport Economic Impact Analysis. The Boise airport contributes $2.7 billion, while the Joslin Field-Magic Valley Regional Airport comes in at $108 million.
The Hailey airport has somewhat of an outsized impact, Pomeroy said, because it serves a resort community and many wealthy residents and visitors fly in and out on private jets or chartered flights.
Some small airports have received surprisingly large payments from the CARES Act. For instance, the Powell Tribune reported that the Yellowstone Regional Airport in Cody, Wyoming, which sees about 40,000 departing passengers annually, received $18 million. That’s six times the airport’s annual budget. The Friedman Memorial Airport has a $7 million budget for fiscal year 2020 according to the Idaho Mountain Express.
The Federal Aviation Administration’s grant distribution model was based on an airport’s departure numbers, debt and cash reserves.
The grant money can be used for up to four years. Given how the COVID-19 pandemic could affect air travel for an extended period of time, airports might need that money to stay afloat.
“We’re all hoping that in four years things start to return back to normal,” Pomeroy said.
Long-term impacts
The coronavirus pandemic could have long-term repercussions for Magic Valley airports. For example, it now appears unlikely Twin Falls will be getting a Denver flight soon — although if SkyWest is ready to add the flight in the relatively near future, grant money will be available to help launch that service. For now, Carberry noted that airlines aren’t very focused on adding new routes.
Pomeroy said it’s virtually impossible to know exactly how the pandemic will alter travel habits. It could take a long time for people to be comfortable flying. There might not be as many people willing to be packed so tightly in an enclosed space with strangers.
And on top of that, as people grow more accustomed to telecommuting and teleconferencing, businesses might be less inclined to spend large sums of money sending their employees to expensive conferences and gatherings.
Carberry said he thinks that while people will be more cautious at first, people will still fly.
“Air travel is just ingrained in the mechanics of our economy,” he said.sd
