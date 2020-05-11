Federal money should help Magic Valley airports stay alive even though air travel has dried up

“We’re all hoping that in four years things start to return back to normal,” Pomeroy said.

Long-term impacts

The coronavirus pandemic could have long-term repercussions for Magic Valley airports. For example, it now appears unlikely Twin Falls will be getting a Denver flight soon — although if SkyWest is ready to add the flight in the relatively near future, grant money will be available to help launch that service. For now, Carberry noted that airlines aren’t very focused on adding new routes.

Pomeroy said it’s virtually impossible to know exactly how the pandemic will alter travel habits. It could take a long time for people to be comfortable flying. There might not be as many people willing to be packed so tightly in an enclosed space with strangers.

And on top of that, as people grow more accustomed to telecommuting and teleconferencing, businesses might be less inclined to spend large sums of money sending their employees to expensive conferences and gatherings.

Carberry said he thinks that while people will be more cautious at first, people will still fly.

"Air travel is just ingrained in the mechanics of our economy," he said.