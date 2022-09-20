Family Health Services bringing more services to Shoshone and Jerome

Family Health Services is expanding affordable health services to the people of Shoshone and has opened a new dental clinic in Jerome.

The expanded services in Shoshone are a result of the collaborative effort between FHS, Shoshone Family Medical Center, the Lincoln County Commission and the city of Shoshone.

Commissioners and the city of Shoshone have agreed to lease the land for the new clinic, and Congressman Mike Simpson secured funding to support the construction of a helipad and four-unit ambulance bay that will be attached to the facility.

“(This) collaboration will be a tremendous benefit to improve the health of our county,” Lincoln County commissioners Joann Rutler, Rebecca Wood and Roy Hubert. “(It will provide) direct access to the most comprehensive care in the event of a medical emergency anywhere in rural Lincoln County.”

FHS received a Health Resources and Services Administration Grant to construct the new clinic. Laughlin Ricks Architecture and Starr Corporation will design and build the 11,200-square-foot facility.

This will be the 11th addition to FHS’s network of clinics built to serve all patients, regardless of their age, background, insurance status, or ability to pay. The expansion into Lincoln County will allow FHS to bridge the gap in care that exists between their clinics in Cassia, Blaine, and Jerome County, with the goal of offering more accessible and affordable healthcare.

FHS’s new dental clinic in Jerome will provide services to adults with special healthcare needs and complex medical histories. The Advanced Delivery Dental Clinic has been specially designed to accommodate patients and remove the limitations that dentists must navigate in traditional dental clinics.

This clinic welcomes patients who may otherwise struggle with access to routine and preventative dental care.

It was made possible by the philanthropic support of numerous organizations, including a $300,000 donation from Delta Dental of Idaho and a $10,000 donation from both the Blue Lakes Rotary Club and the Keveren Foundation.