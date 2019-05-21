{{featured_button_text}}

WENDELL — Family Dollar held its renovated Wendell store’s grand re-opening Saturday at 597 S. Idaho St. The event featured gift-basket raffles, giveaways, free samples and fun family entertainment. The first 50 customers received a gift card and reusable shopping bag.

“Family Dollar is proud to be a part of the Wendell community, and we are excited to welcome existing and new customers to our newly renovated store,” Jim Van Slyke, Family Dollar spokesperson, said in a statement. “The refreshed store will provide even greater values and convenience to our shoppers.”

In addition to providing everyday low prices and a broad assortment of necessities seven days a week, the renovated store will now include $1 Dollar Tree merchandise, additional freezers and coolers and an expanded selection of food, household and beauty and products and seasonal items.

A store of this size typically employs six to 10 associates. Interested applicants can apply at FamilyDollar.com/careers or by visiting the store.

